As Rays beat Yankees again, is AL East title a realistic target?
NEW YORK — Ever since the Yankees roared off to their record-threatening start, winning 52 of their first 70 games, the American League East division race was considered all but over. But here’s a question:. Is that now in question?. The Rays beat the Yankees again Tuesday, this...
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
MLB・
New York Yankees recall outfielder Estevan Florial and infielder Oswaldo Cabrera
The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Estevan Florial, as first reported by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger (Twitter link). New York will also promote infielder Oswaldo Cabrera for his Major League debut, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base reports. Both players are already on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the pair of promotions or the corresponding moves that will accompany them, although Cabrera has confirmed his first call to the Show on his Instagram.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
Over: 7 (-114) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rays have been finding ways to win lately as they continue to climb the in the standings. They’re 61-53 overall and still 10.0 games behind the Yankees, but are tied with the Blue Jays for their record, so they’ll have to fight them off as well. While it’s not a team full of stars, the Rays are certainly still shining bright as they currently hold onto the final wild-card spot. Pitching for the Rays tonight will be Jeffrey Springs, who is pitching a 4-3 record on the season with a 2.56 ERA. He’ll look to keep his road streak going with a win tonight, moving one step closer to claiming that top spot in the division.
Aaron Hicks nightmare fuel defense, offense sank Yankees vs Rays
The New York Yankees were shut out for the second straight game on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, a home battle in which they had Gerrit Cole on the mound against opener Jalen Beeks/Ryan Yarbrough. No matter! They very much managed to lose anyway, despite overwhelming energy pointing in the other direction.
Rays Keep Yankees' Offense on Lockdown, Win Again 3-1 on Arozarena Home Run
NEW YORK — When Randy Arozarena was bludgeoning the Baltimore Orioles with a bunch of long balls last weekend, no one made too much of it because that's just what he does against them. His numbers are off the charts against Baltimore. Arozarena didn't make a big deal out...
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka sitting versus Rays Monday
Kyle Higashioka will not start in the New York Yankees' Monday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will take a seat Monday as the Yankees go with Jose Trevino behind the dish. Trevino is batting seventh. The veteran Yankee is batting .197 with a .609 OPS across 173 plate...
