WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
'Very scary': DeWine addresses attempted attack on FBI Cincinnati office
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements on Monday regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hourslong standoff. DeWine was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce changes...
WLWT 5
'A very scary thing': Ohio governor speaks on attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI building
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement for the first time since an armed man attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI building leading to a pursuit and fatal standoff. It started around 9 a.m. Thursday when an armed man attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office's...
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man who attacked FBI field office identified
Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Leaders Propose Zero-Tolerance Policy for Police Officers Caught Using Racial Slurs on the Job
After the suspension of two Cincinnati Police Department officers who used racist slurs on the job came to light in the past month, some city leaders are pushing for a zero-tolerance discrimination policy. Iris Roley is the city’s consultant for issues related to the Collaborative Agreement; a set of police-community...
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
moversmakers.org
Labor event leaves Coney Island
The annual Labor Day picnic at Coney Island – a decades long labor celebration in the Tri-State – is moving to Great American Ballpark. “We are excited to begin this new Labor Day tradition with all our sisters, brothers, and friends of labor,” said Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Brian Griffin. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending it together watching the Great American pastime.”
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
wosu.org
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it's 'probable' that Dublin broke anti-discrimination laws
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it is “probable” that the city of Dublin broke state law by discriminating against the elderly with recent zoning changes. The new city law followed a suspicious fire that broke out amid a months-long neighborhood dispute. Scott and Priscilla Hamilton bought a...
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
