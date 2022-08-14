ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
cascadenewspaper.com

On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
