Great Falls, MT

Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Fergus. County through 515 PM MDT... At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 11 miles west of Roy to 17 miles southeast of. Lewistown. Movement was...
GREAT FALLS, MT

