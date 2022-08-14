Read full article on original website
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Great Falls man forges new path with tattoo business
Chad Taylor is graphic designer, and recently had been working as a designer for Benefis Health System - but he is now forging a new path by opening Digital Karma
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Montana Men Arrested for Stabbing Hatchery Trout, Poaching Trophy Elk
Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators connected them to numerous poaching incidents near Great Falls, Montana. The incidents include the poaching of a trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing at a hatchery in the area, according to the Great Falls Tribune. On...
GFFR responds to garage fire
The fire happened along the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW, several blocks west of Riverview Elementary School.
Delta is expanding capacity at Great Falls airport
Delta Airlines will transition their three daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC) to 76-seat aircraft starting in October.
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls
It happened at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store located at 1225 Central Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m.
Sheriff releases details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter released information about three deadly crashes that happened in Great Falls
ArtsFest is underway in downtown Great Falls
Check out any geotag on Instagram, Snapchat, or Facebook and pictures of the Great Falls murals will absolutely make an appearance.
Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.
KULR8
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Fergus. County through 515 PM MDT... At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 11 miles west of Roy to 17 miles southeast of. Lewistown. Movement was...
