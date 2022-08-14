Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Millions of Afghans Facing Catastrophic Hunger
A top U.N. official in Afghanistan said Monday that millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as winter approaches and humanitarian funding is running low. "The situation can be best described as pure catastrophe," U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters via video from Kabul.
Voice of America
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process
SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills 14 al-Shabab Militants
Officials in central Somalia say a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabab militants has killed 14 fighters, the deadliest strike against the terrorist group in months. The airstrike that targeted al-Qaida-linked Islamist militant group al-Shabab took place Sunday in Somalia’s central region of Hiran. Military officials there who spoke with VOA...
Voice of America
African Wildlife Parks Face Climate, Infrastructure Threats
Africa's national parks are home to thousands of wildlife species such as lions, elephants and buffaloes. The protected areas are increasingly threatened by below-average rainfall and new public systems projects. Climate change is already worsening an extended period of severe dryness in eastern Africa. Increasing development, including oil drilling and...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Voice of America
US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns
Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
Voice of America
Nigeria Launches Council to Eliminate Malaria by 2030
Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a council to eradicate malaria and named Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, as its leader. Africa accounts for the vast majority of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, with nearly a third of victims in Nigeria. But Africa has struggled to eliminate the disease.
Voice of America
Cameroon Blames War in Ukraine for Food Price Spikes
Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon are urging people to eat local foods instead of imports, following protests over shortages and price spikes caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Paul Biya last week ordered ministers to explain to the public that Russia’s Black Sea blockade,...
Voice of America
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’
Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Voice of America
Zimbabwe’s Measles Outbreak Claims 157 Lives
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Health officials in Zimbabwe are attempting to contain a measles outbreak that has infected more than 2,000 people and killed at least 157 children. The country’s health ministry blames the outbreak on religious sects that are against vaccinations. The government wants all children vaccinated before schools reopen in early September.
Voice of America
Amid Energy Crisis, EU Plans to Help Gas-Rich Mozambique Boost Security
JOHANNESBURG — The European Union is planning a five-fold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy. The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war...
Voice of America
Chinese Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Causing Diplomatic Tensions
A Chinese survey ship whose visit to Sri Lanka was delayed following security concerns in India arrived in the island nation on Tuesday after Colombo gave it approval to dock at the southern port of Hambantota. The controversy over the visit underscores the fierce competition between New Delhi and Beijing...
Voice of America
UNICEF: Taliban Decision to Keep Girls Out of School is Costly
The Taliban’s decision this year to deprive girls of an education is costing Afghanistan 2.5% of its gross domestic product, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund. In addition, the agency said its analysis “indicates that Afghanistan will be unable to regain the gross domestic product lost...
Voice of America
South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference
Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Voice of America
More Than 150 Children Dead in Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak
A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed at least 157 children, with more than 2,000 infections reported across the country, the government said Tuesday. Cases have been growing rapidly in the southern African nation since authorities said the first infection was logged earlier this month, with reported deaths almost doubling in less than a week.
Voice of America
Official Declares Ruto Kenya’s President but Questions Remain
Kenya’s election chief has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election in the east African country. But four other top election officials said they disowned the result. Electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati announced on Monday that Ruto won with 50.49 percent of the vote...
Voice of America
Modi Pledges to Make India a Developed Nation
New Delhi — India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying out an ambitious goal to make the country a developed nation in 25 years. In an address to the nation Monday from the ramparts of the 17th century Mughal-era...
Voice of America
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention
Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
