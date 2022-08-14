ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Millions of Afghans Facing Catastrophic Hunger

A top U.N. official in Afghanistan said Monday that millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as winter approaches and humanitarian funding is running low. "The situation can be best described as pure catastrophe," U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters via video from Kabul.
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process

SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills 14 al-Shabab Militants

Officials in central Somalia say a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabab militants has killed 14 fighters, the deadliest strike against the terrorist group in months. The airstrike that targeted al-Qaida-linked Islamist militant group al-Shabab took place Sunday in Somalia’s central region of Hiran. Military officials there who spoke with VOA...
African Wildlife Parks Face Climate, Infrastructure Threats

Africa's national parks are home to thousands of wildlife species such as lions, elephants and buffaloes. The protected areas are increasingly threatened by below-average rainfall and new public systems projects. Climate change is already worsening an extended period of severe dryness in eastern Africa. Increasing development, including oil drilling and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns

Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
Nigeria Launches Council to Eliminate Malaria by 2030

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a council to eradicate malaria and named Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, as its leader. Africa accounts for the vast majority of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, with nearly a third of victims in Nigeria. But Africa has struggled to eliminate the disease.
Cameroon Blames War in Ukraine for Food Price Spikes

Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon are urging people to eat local foods instead of imports, following protests over shortages and price spikes caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Paul Biya last week ordered ministers to explain to the public that Russia’s Black Sea blockade,...
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’

Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Zimbabwe’s Measles Outbreak Claims 157 Lives

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Health officials in Zimbabwe are attempting to contain a measles outbreak that has infected more than 2,000 people and killed at least 157 children. The country’s health ministry blames the outbreak on religious sects that are against vaccinations. The government wants all children vaccinated before schools reopen in early September.
Amid Energy Crisis, EU Plans to Help Gas-Rich Mozambique Boost Security

JOHANNESBURG — The European Union is planning a five-fold increase in financial support to an African military mission in Mozambique, an internal EU document shows, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy. The energy squeeze due to the Ukraine war...
Chinese Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Causing Diplomatic Tensions

A Chinese survey ship whose visit to Sri Lanka was delayed following security concerns in India arrived in the island nation on Tuesday after Colombo gave it approval to dock at the southern port of Hambantota. The controversy over the visit underscores the fierce competition between New Delhi and Beijing...
UNICEF: Taliban Decision to Keep Girls Out of School is Costly

The Taliban’s decision this year to deprive girls of an education is costing Afghanistan 2.5% of its gross domestic product, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund. In addition, the agency said its analysis “indicates that Afghanistan will be unable to regain the gross domestic product lost...
South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference

Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
More Than 150 Children Dead in Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak

A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed at least 157 children, with more than 2,000 infections reported across the country, the government said Tuesday. Cases have been growing rapidly in the southern African nation since authorities said the first infection was logged earlier this month, with reported deaths almost doubling in less than a week.
Official Declares Ruto Kenya’s President but Questions Remain

Kenya’s election chief has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election in the east African country. But four other top election officials said they disowned the result. Electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati announced on Monday that Ruto won with 50.49 percent of the vote...
Modi Pledges to Make India a Developed Nation

New Delhi — India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying out an ambitious goal to make the country a developed nation in 25 years. In an address to the nation Monday from the ramparts of the 17th century Mughal-era...
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention

Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
