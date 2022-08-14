Read full article on original website
Related
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
United States Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan nearly one year ago. Darin Hoover joined "Fox & Friends First" to reflect on his son's life following the drone strike that killed an al Qaeda leader in Kabul.
Syria Demands U.S. Withdraw Forces 'Immediately' After Rocket Strike
The Syrian government has long considered the presence of U.S. troops illegal.
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
Washington Examiner
House GOP report accuses Biden of knowingly misleading public about Afghanistan exit
President Joe Biden has been accused in a report by House Republicans of knowingly misleading the country about the justification for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in his April 2021 speech. The speech set the stage for a chaotic evacuation and a deadly Taliban takeover in August 2021. The damning,...
RELATED PEOPLE
House Republicans to issue scathing report criticizing Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal
At the height of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan there were only 36 State Department officials on the ground at the Kabul airport to process Afghans who were trying to evacuate, according to a soon-to-be released report from House Republicans, despite the department's claims that they had surged resources to handle the crowds desperately trying to flee.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Fox News
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., explained the success of the America First movement and what issues Republicans should focus on heading into the midterms on "The Ingraham Angle" alongside Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: These are the people who have traded their party’s platforms for a lie. I’m not...
Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi sentenced to 60 days behind bars
A January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioter who said she had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill her that day was sentenced to 60 days behind bars Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
House votes to award Congressional Gold Medals to Americans killed in Benghazi
July 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have passed legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the four Americans killed in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., passed the House...
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed on 9/11, is protesting outside of Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament.
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1