Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Logitech MX Master 3 Customizations to Enhance Your Productivity
The Logitech MX Master 3 mouse is one of the best options available for people who want to enhance their productivity, but only once you start customizing the settings. The problem is that most of us don't know where to begin, which means we haven't even skimmed the surface of what the MX Master 3 is capable of.
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Why Manjaro Is the Best Arch-Based Distro
There are a bunch of new Arch-based distributions emerging lately. All feature graphical installers—something that Arch Linux does not—and each has its own custom desktop modifications. But that's about it. In fact, the landscape is starting to look a lot like the Ubuntu-derivative scene, with different wallpapers, icons, and default apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Disable the Hibernate Option in Windows 11
Microsoft launched a fully-functional hibernate feature with Windows 2000. But many users complain about not having the feature on their Windows-powered system. Some are even confused about the use case of the hibernate feature. If you are curious about what exactly hibernate is and how it works, your search ends...
makeuseof.com
Linux 6.0 Release Candidate Lands, but Linus Insists Version Is Just a Number
A release candidate for the Linux kernel 6.0 has arrived, but Linus Torvalds is downplaying the significance of the version change. Despite this, there are some substantial improvements to the kernel. "Nothing Fundamentally Different" About 6.0 Kernel. Linus Torvalds announced the release candidate of the upcoming kernel in a message...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Your Video Files for Free, With WinX Video Converter
It is pretty irritating when you have a video (or a selection of them) in an obscure file format. What if you can't play these video files on your laptop or smartphone? Are the memories you recorded gone forever? Will you be able to watch the videos?. Step in WinX...
makeuseof.com
Newsboat: The Best Terminal-Based RSS Feed Reader for Linux
An RSS feed reader is an indispensable tool for most of us. It aggregates feeds from various websites to make it easy for you to keep track of their latest updates. Depending on how you like these updates served, you may choose a graphical or CLI-based feed reader. While the former offers convenience and a ton of features, the latter brings speed and provides a seamless experience to those who work from the terminal.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Missing Start Menu Icons in Windows 11/10
The Windows Start menu is full of icons for apps and files. Yet, it doesn’t always display icons correctly. Some users have reported icons disappearing on their Start menus in Windows 10 and 11. Users may still be able to open apps with missing icons from the Start menu....
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Shortcuts to Automatically Hide the Taskbar in Windows 11
Windows 11 includes an Automatically hide the taskbar option you can select in Settings. The option hides the taskbar from the bottom of the screen when selected. However, users can still access the taskbar by moving their cursor to the bottom of Windows 11’s desktop. That option is seemingly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Internal Wiki Using Gitbook
GitBook is a platform that allows you to build documentation sites or company wikis. You can use it to document all kinds of things, from code to APIs and how to use a software product. GitBook uses a similar process to GitHub repositories. The main copy of the documentation acts...
makeuseof.com
Spiral Linux: Making Debian Easy to Use for Everyone
Debian is one of the most widely used, trusted Linux distros. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is a base distribution for many other OSes, making it one of the most in-demand Linux versions. Spiral Linux is one such distribution that owes its roots to Debian. Its...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best VPNs With RAM-Only Servers
For most of us, a VPN's primary purpose is to protect online privacy and keep our activities away from prying eyes. But when it comes to privacy, it's important to realize that not all VPNs are created equally. While most VPN providers advertise themselves as no-logs services, there is no...
makeuseof.com
Insta360 Link: The Best Webcam, Ever
The Insta360 Link is probably the best webcam available in 2022. Incredibly, the 4K video isn’t the most interesting thing about this device, which marries 3-axis AI tracking with useful whiteboard, overhead, desktop, and privacy modes. You’ll never want another webcam ever again. Key Features. 1/2-inch sensor. AI...
makeuseof.com
CorelDRAW Graphics Suite vs. Adobe Creative Cloud: How Do They Compare?
Adobe has long been royalty in the creative design world, but does Corel have a place in the crowd, too? When people hear Corel, they typically think only of CorelDRAW, but when you download the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, it provides more. This pits the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite closer to the...
makeuseof.com
How to Stop the Windows 10 Navigation Pane Expanding to the Current Folder
When you're looking through your folders in File Explorer, a column on the left of the area will show the current folder's hierarchy. There's an option within Windows to have this panel automatically expand the folders you go into, so you can see where you are in your file system at any given time. And while some people find it useful, others may not like it.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix the "There's a Problem With Your Office License" Error on Windows
While using Microsoft Office products such as Word and PowerPoint, you might bump into an error message that reads, "There's a problem with your Office license." The worst part is that this error could pop up even if you have a valid Microsoft Office license. Fortunately, it's quite easy to tackle this sort of issue.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Private Encrypted Chat Apps for Linux Users
When you switch to Linux, you make your digital life substantially more private. The overwhelming majority of Linux distributions do not track or otherwise log what you do on your computer. But if you install one of the mainstream chat apps onto your Linux machine, you're still giving some company a record of your personal conversations.
makeuseof.com
How the Top Gaming Storefronts and Launchers Might Be Slowing Your System Down
Generally, having more programs open at once should impact system performance, however negligible. So, with more and more game launchers and storefronts cropping up, it's worth asking: are these programs slowing my system down?. Do Storefronts and Game Launchers Really Affect System Performance?. Generally, the answer should be no. These...
makeuseof.com
What Is TubeBuddy? How This Tool Can Help Grow Your YouTube Channel
Since its early days, YouTube has helped several creators build successful filmmaking careers. And among younger generations, being a YouTuber is one of the most desirable job aspirations. Growing a channel takes a lot of work, but you will find plenty of tools to help you. One of the most...
makeuseof.com
How to Sync Audio to Video in Adobe After Effects: 5 Steps
You might be wondering why you’d need to sync your audio to your video. Sometimes, the scratch track—the audio layer from raw video footage—isn’t always great quality, so many vloggers record externally with a microphone. Or, perhaps, you’re adding audio from a narration that isn’t from the raw footage.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Twitch Error 4000, Media Resource Not Supported
Twitch offers an incredible streaming experience on Windows, but it isn't perfect. Even with the best connection and system by your side, occasional hitches can hamper the viewing experience. One of the issues that have been in talk lately is Twitch Error 4000, which stops the stream altogether. An error...
Comments / 0