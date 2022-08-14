Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
The Verge
How to choose between the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro
If you’re interested in one of Apple’s new M2 MacBooks but you’re confused about which one you should buy, don’t worry — it’s confusing. The two devices are very similar, but they do have a few important differences. To get one big group of...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Focus Modes on an iPad
If you use your iPad for work or just want to get the most out of your tablet, there’s a lot you can do to improve productivity and segment different areas of your life. In particular, Focus modes can help you separate work and play while also allowing you to control the apps you use and the notifications you see.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Dumb Curtains Into Smart Curtains With the Aqara Curtain Driver E1
Smart curtain controllers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking to integrate smart home technology into your home. However, you'll be surprised at how efficient this kind of addition can be, especially when you consider the energy you'll save and the convenience you'll add to your life.
makeuseof.com
9 Handy Ways to Use the Text Scanner on Your iPhone
When you want to transfer text from physical paper to your iPhone’s digital screen, do you retype the content? If your iPhone model has a built-in text scanner, you don’t need to anymore. But that’s not all. The brilliant part is that your iPhone’s text scanner can do so much more than just digitize text.
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Logitech MX Master 3 Customizations to Enhance Your Productivity
The Logitech MX Master 3 mouse is one of the best options available for people who want to enhance their productivity, but only once you start customizing the settings. The problem is that most of us don't know where to begin, which means we haven't even skimmed the surface of what the MX Master 3 is capable of.
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
makeuseof.com
7 Features We Want to See on the iPad Pro
The iPad Pro is arguably the most powerful tablet you can buy—and also the most expensive. It’s way ahead of almost all Android tablets in terms of hardware and even software. However, Apple’s flagship tablet computer is still far from perfect and could use some improvements. Apple...
makeuseof.com
How to Make Photos From Your Samsung Phone Look Less Processed
If you own a Samsung phone, especially a mid-range one, you might have found that it tends to over-sharpen and oversaturate images at times. Compared to iPhones, Samsung phones usually deliver more inconsistent results and are hence less reliable. In this guide, we'll show you why this happens and how...
Cult of Mac
Adonit’s inexpensive new iPad stylus offers on-tablet wireless charging
Place the Adonit Neo Pro on the side of an iPad and the stylus will start charging. The Apple Pencil 2 can do the same trick, but the Neo Pro costs less than half as much. Adonit’s stylus can do most of what Apple’s can, as it offers tilt sensitivity and palm rejection. All it’s missing is pressure sensitivity.
Ars Technica
Das Keyboard MacTigr review: Finally, a true Mac mechanical
Weight 2.43 pounds (1,100 g) Mechanical keyboard manufacturers have a habit of overlooking Mac users. More often than not, mechanical keyboards come with Windows layouts and USB-A connectors, ignoring the many MacBook users with no USB-A ports and the macOS users craving Option and Command keys. Das Keyboard, a Metadot...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix the "There's a Problem With Your Office License" Error on Windows
While using Microsoft Office products such as Word and PowerPoint, you might bump into an error message that reads, "There's a problem with your Office license." The worst part is that this error could pop up even if you have a valid Microsoft Office license. Fortunately, it's quite easy to tackle this sort of issue.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Comments / 0