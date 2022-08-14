ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Program coming to Great Falls to teach people more about the raptor family

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 3 days ago

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The raptor family has some of Montana’s most powerful predators, and a program to teach people more about them is coming to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

On Aug. 29, three programs will be offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s education staff and educational ambassador birds.

FWP says Ali Pons from the Montana WILD Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will investigate what makes raptors unique from other types of birds and why they are so important to our ecosystems.

Participants will also get a chance to meet live raptors from Montana WILD.

The programs are free and will be held at the indoor auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road.

The program will be held at the following times:

10:00 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.10:45 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

