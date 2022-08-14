ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban

In Afghanistan, one year ago on August 15, 2021, Kabul fell to the Taliban after 20 years of democracy and freedom for the Afghan people. In the year since, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions within the country--particularly on women. Nayyera Haq, a former senior State Department advisor and former White House senior director under President Obama, joins The ReidOut with her analysis.Aug. 16, 2022.
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself

Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney: Right-wing icon, Trump critic… private citizen?

As the former VP’s daughter faces defeat against a pro-Trump challenger in the WY GOP House primary, Mehdi takes a look at Cheney’s brave stand against Trumpism, her own far-right politics, and her role in building a demagogic Republican Party that’s poised to finally oust her. Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC

U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman

