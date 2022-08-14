Read full article on original website
MSNBC
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles
It's been a year since the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, and the Washington Post's Susannah George and Craig Whitlock discuss the conditions inside the country.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban
In Afghanistan, one year ago on August 15, 2021, Kabul fell to the Taliban after 20 years of democracy and freedom for the Afghan people. In the year since, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions within the country--particularly on women. Nayyera Haq, a former senior State Department advisor and former White House senior director under President Obama, joins The ReidOut with her analysis.Aug. 16, 2022.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims
MSNBC
Why August 8 could become a hinge point in U.S. history
The Atlantic's Tim Alberta discusses his latest column on why he says the country is moving toward a scale of political violence not seen since the Civil War.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself
Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
MSNBC
Liz Cheney: Right-wing icon, Trump critic… private citizen?
As the former VP’s daughter faces defeat against a pro-Trump challenger in the WY GOP House primary, Mehdi takes a look at Cheney’s brave stand against Trumpism, her own far-right politics, and her role in building a demagogic Republican Party that’s poised to finally oust her. Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Peter Wehner: Rhetoric using political violence often leads to political violence
MSNBC
Men and fathers are shifting toward Dems since May, polling shows
Men and fathers are shifting towards the Democrats since May, new Fox News polling shows. The Morning Joe panel discusses why that shift appears to be happening.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
In 2016, Trump promised to enforce laws on classified material
MSNBC
After Biden signs his landmark climate bill, the real work begins
After President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday, the real work of making sure Americans understand its impact begins. Given the fact his agenda looked dead in the water just over a month ago, I’d understand if Biden strutted to the signing table Ric Flair-style.
MSNBC
U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman
