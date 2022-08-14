Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Slo-mo footage shows the exact moment Dominick Cruz's nose was broken in his KO loss to Chito Vera
Dominick Cruz suffered a broken nose in his knockout loss Saturday to Chito Vera at the UFC event in San Diego.
MMAmania.com
Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage
What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Rory MacDonald tried to ignore retirement, ‘but your body and your flesh kind of cries out to you’
Rory MacDonald has been thinking about hanging up the gloves for a while now. But after this past weekend, “The Red King” knew for certain that the game wasn’t in him anymore. MacDonald announced his retirement from MMA this past weekend following his first-round KO loss to...
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 278, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Kamaru Usman rematches Leon Edwards. Heading into the fight, Usman is a sizeable -430 favorite while the challenger is a +300 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to...
MMA Fighting
Jared Gordon details taking down baseball bat-wielding maniac in viral video
Jared Gordon recently shared a video on his social media that showed him, and other family members, taking down an individual that pulled out a baseball bat on them. Gordon is set to return to the octagon on Saturday at UFC 278 and faces Leonardo Santos in a lightweight bout, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now
Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
TJ Dillashaw responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s
TJ Dillashaw is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he’s still using PED’s (performance enhancing drugs). It will be Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) vs Sterling (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Champion Aljamain Sterling will seek his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
MMA Fighting
Michael ‘Venom’ Page praises Bellator for allowing him to compete in bare-knuckle fight in BKFC
Michael “Venom” Page knows he’s in a unique position with a promoter who will actually allow him to explore opportunities where there’s far more risk than reward involved for them. On the heels of his split decision loss in an interim welterweight title fight against Logan...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6: Week 4 post-fight press conference video
Season 6 Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books. UFC President Dana White, along with Tuesday’s contract winners, will speak with members of the media following the event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which you can watch the live video above.
Comments / 0