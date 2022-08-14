ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

A blast from the past: See inside the last remaining Blockbuster

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rich DeMuro
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFASW_0hGvqhZu00

( KTLA ) – Back in the day, Friday nights weren’t complete without a trip to Blockbuster.

At the height of its popularity, there were about 9,000 Blockbuster stores.

Now, there is just one.

The Last Blockbuster is in Bend, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uBTJ_0hGvqhZu00
The last Blockbuster, found in Bend, Oregon. (Rich DeMuro)

Walking into the store is like taking a trip down memory lane: there are rows of movie rentals, the yellow walls, candy and snacks and even that familiar “Blockbuster” smell.

The store is the last of its kind. The people who work there try hard to keep it open, using a combination of nostalgia and merchandise to keep the memory alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2DWX_0hGvqhZu00
Inside the only remaining Blockbuster. (Rich DeMuro)

The store has long since retired VHS rentals, these days you can only get DVDs. A rental is $4 and late fees are capped at $10.

You can even still open up a new Blockbuster membership, although cards are now handwritten instead of printed since the ancient dot matrix printers the chain used are now all gone.

Many visitors opt for a $2 souvenir membership card, one of the many ways the store stays in business.

This is the most popular dog name in Tennessee, study says

It’s almost like a functioning Blockbuster Museum. General Manager Sandi Harding said that the top sellers are a hat and T-Shirt.

Harding has worked at the Bend Blockbuster since 2004, and even then, she wasn’t sure how many years of life the store had left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrA2v_0hGvqhZu00
Some of the Blockbuster merchandise available for sale, as well as various artifacts collected at the store. (Rich DeMuro)

A Netflix documentary titled “ The Last Blockbuster ,” released in 2020, breathed new life into the store and made it a stop for many traveling through this small Oregon town.

“Everything is exactly the same as it was 20 years ago,” said Harding. “People a lot of times think it’s because we have terrible Wi-Fi, that must be why we have a Blockbuster still, that is not the case.”

“Just to put it in perspective, about half the population would be in a video store every week,” explained Alan Payne, author of Built to Fail , a book about the rise and fall of Blockbuster.

Blockbuster wasn’t in a good position to compete with alternatives, including DVDs by mail and kiosk.

“It’s interesting to note that Blockbuster was really a broken company in dire financial conditions before Netflix ever started streaming,” said Payne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psglJ_0hGvqhZu00
(Rich DeMuro)

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2010, just as streaming started to take off.

While Friday night at the video store is becoming a distant memory, the Bend Blockbuster is the last place you can bring it all back.

“I think we have a couple more years left,” concluded Harding with a smile.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022

The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
COMICS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy