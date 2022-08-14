Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?

The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:

OT Zach Tom: The fourth-round rookie sure looked comfortable protecting the passer at right tackle. It’s hard to imagine the Packers wouldn’t be better with Tom at right tackle and Royce Newman playing right guard along the (current) first-team offensive line.

DL Jack Heflin: He might still persuade the Packers to keep six defensive linemen. Over 37 snaps, the second-year man was an equal mix of active and disruptive, producing two pressures as a rusher and two run stops. While not as physically talented as others at this position, he’s powerful and relentless.

LB Isaiah McDuffie: He started alongside top pick Quay Walker at linebacker, produced a tackle for loss and played a team-high 11 snaps on special teams. Lock him in on the 53-man roster.

WR Danny Davis: The former Badger was a big long shot entering training camp, but he keeps proving he belongs. His adjustment back to the football on the second Jordan Love touchdown pass was impressive. A spot on the practice squad is looking more and more likely.

C Josh Myers: He’s already locked in as the starting center, but Myers continued his strong summer with a tremendous effort in the preseason opener. A big second-year leap from last year’s second-rounder would be huge for an offensive line with a lot of moving parts.

G Jon Runyan Jr.: The starting left guard was excellent in pass protection, and he even teamed up with Myers for a few people-moving combo blocks in the run game. The Packers’ guard-center pair looks Week 1 ready.

WR Amari Rodgers: He created a big play in the return game (50-yard kickoff return) and a big play after the catch (22-yard touchdown after short catch). This is how he wins. No. 8 looked much more explosive playing closer to 200 pounds.

DL TJ Slaton: On one snap, he bull-rushed the guard and blew up the pocket. Later, he found the ball, shed the block at the line and dumped the running back all in one fluid motion. The flashes are becoming more consistent.

OT Caleb Jones: The 6-9, 370-pounder is probably always going to have some issues with quicker pass-rushers, but he was a monster in the run game at left tackle during the second half. The skill set here is certainly intriguing.

WR Romeo Doubs: Despite a few drops, his ability to separate was clear as day. He’s got another gear as a vertical route-runner and understands how to stack corners. Doubs won deep on three different snaps.

CB Keisean Nixon: He looked comfortable in coverage and made two quick stops with sure tackles after short completions. Both Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles played well on a second viewing.

OLB Kobe Jones: He made a bunch of plays in the second half, including a clean-up sack, a stop against the run and two assisted tackles after short completions. It’s certainly possible he put himself into the running at backup edge rusher.

CB Kiondre Thomas: Two tackles on special teams is a good way to get noticed. He also broke up a pass in coverage.

RB Tyler Goodson: He started at running back, and his burst really popped off the screen. He took a couple of big shots and didn’t flinch.