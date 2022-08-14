ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXQ3v_0hGvpl4b00

The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:

OT Zach Tom: The fourth-round rookie sure looked comfortable protecting the passer at right tackle. It’s hard to imagine the Packers wouldn’t be better with Tom at right tackle and Royce Newman playing right guard along the (current) first-team offensive line.

DL Jack Heflin: He might still persuade the Packers to keep six defensive linemen. Over 37 snaps, the second-year man was an equal mix of active and disruptive, producing two pressures as a rusher and two run stops. While not as physically talented as others at this position, he’s powerful and relentless.

LB Isaiah McDuffie: He started alongside top pick Quay Walker at linebacker, produced a tackle for loss and played a team-high 11 snaps on special teams. Lock him in on the 53-man roster.

WR Danny Davis: The former Badger was a big long shot entering training camp, but he keeps proving he belongs. His adjustment back to the football on the second Jordan Love touchdown pass was impressive. A spot on the practice squad is looking more and more likely.

C Josh Myers: He’s already locked in as the starting center, but Myers continued his strong summer with a tremendous effort in the preseason opener. A big second-year leap from last year’s second-rounder would be huge for an offensive line with a lot of moving parts.

G Jon Runyan Jr.: The starting left guard was excellent in pass protection, and he even teamed up with Myers for a few people-moving combo blocks in the run game. The Packers’ guard-center pair looks Week 1 ready.

WR Amari Rodgers: He created a big play in the return game (50-yard kickoff return) and a big play after the catch (22-yard touchdown after short catch). This is how he wins. No. 8 looked much more explosive playing closer to 200 pounds.

DL TJ Slaton: On one snap, he bull-rushed the guard and blew up the pocket. Later, he found the ball, shed the block at the line and dumped the running back all in one fluid motion. The flashes are becoming more consistent.

OT Caleb Jones: The 6-9, 370-pounder is probably always going to have some issues with quicker pass-rushers, but he was a monster in the run game at left tackle during the second half. The skill set here is certainly intriguing.

WR Romeo Doubs: Despite a few drops, his ability to separate was clear as day. He’s got another gear as a vertical route-runner and understands how to stack corners. Doubs won deep on three different snaps.

CB Keisean Nixon: He looked comfortable in coverage and made two quick stops with sure tackles after short completions. Both Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles played well on a second viewing.

OLB Kobe Jones: He made a bunch of plays in the second half, including a clean-up sack, a stop against the run and two assisted tackles after short completions. It’s certainly possible he put himself into the running at backup edge rusher.

CB Kiondre Thomas: Two tackles on special teams is a good way to get noticed. He also broke up a pass in coverage.

RB Tyler Goodson: He started at running back, and his burst really popped off the screen. He took a couple of big shots and didn’t flinch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?

The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Dl
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News

The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title. It was a second straight season where they held the number one […] The post 2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence

Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine. It's been four days since head coach Todd...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy