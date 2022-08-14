D-Generation X: Every Major Member of the Famed WWE Stable Had an Ugly Falling Out With Triple H

Are you ready? I said — ARE YOU READY to find out why every central member of D-Generation X had a falling out with Triple H ?

There’s no denying that DX was one of the most popular factions in professional wrestling history. Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, the edgy stable was one of the biggest draws of WWE ‘s Attitude Era and was one of the major reasons Vince McMahon won the famed “Monday Night War” against WCW.

The lone constant in every version of D-Generation X was Triple H, who co-founded the group in 1997 alongside Shawn Michaels, his then-real-life girlfriend Chyna, and Ravishing Rick Rude . But Rude wasn’t a member for long as he jumped ship to WCW and famously appeared on both Monday Night Raw and Monday Nitro on the same night.

So he’s not part of our story here, although he did say before his tragic death that he wasn’t a fan of DX and didn’t enjoy his short run with the group, mainly because of his disdain for HBK.

When Michaels was forced out of the ring due to a legitimate back injury following WrestleMania 14 in 1998, Triple H took command of D-Generation X and actually made it bigger than it was. Still with Chyna by his side, he added Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and The New Age Outlaws, the tag team comprised of “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn and “Road Dogg” Jesse James.

In my humble opinion, this was the best edition of the group, and along with Michaels, this was the version of D-Generation X that was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Short-term members Tori, Hornswoggle, Mike Tyson, and Stephanie McMahon weren’t included, nor will they be included here moving forward. I mean, Stephanie will be mentioned, and I’m sure you’ve already figured out why.

Triple H had a falling out with every major member of D-Generation X

Triple H of D-Generation X greets fans ahead of a tag team at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018 | Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a brief look at how Triple H had a falling out at one point or another with every major member of DX.

Chyna

Let’s go ahead and start with the most obvious case in Chyna. When Triple H and Stephanie McMahon began their onscreen romance, Chyna wasn’t allowed to rejoin D-Generation X as she was portrayed as a babyface at the time.

Of course, we all know the romance between Trips and Stephanie turned into a real thing, and Chyna left WWE in late 2001.

Sean Waltman

As one could imagine, Triple H and Sean Waltman had a bit of heat when the latter began dating Chyna a few years later. Waltman once told Stone Cold Steve Austin that when the two first started seeing one another, Hunter sent him a text saying, “Hey man, what kind of psycho shooting are you getting yourself into now?”

Shawn Michaels

As for Shawn Michaels , the rift between him and Triple H stemmed from HBK’s substance abuse issues. Thankfully, Michaels got clean, and the two patched things up, which led to an epic feud between the two when HBK returned to the ring in 2002. The pair rebooted D-Generation X in 2006.

The New Age Outlaws

In the case of The New Age Outlaws, Triple H had heat with both “Road Dogg” and Billy Gunn in the mid-2000s when the duo was in TNA. James had been fired from WWE just before the purchase of WCW in 2001. Gunn was released in late 2004 and was highly critical of Triple H in an interview the following summer.

Things got so bad that Triple H thought his former D-Generation X running mates were legit going to attack him at a house show that took place in the same city James and Gunn were doing an autograph signing. He even asked Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade to keep a look out for his former allies during his match, as Murdoch once explained .

“There was a time period when there was a lot of animosity between Hunter and Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. We were in a town wrestling, doing a house show, but it so happened to be the same town that Road Dogg and Billy were doing an autograph signing in, which seemed suspicious in of itself.

“It got through the grapevine and got to Hunter that Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were going to come to the house show, and when Hunter went in for the main event, they were going to hit the ring and beat his ass.

“So Hunter tracks me down and goes: ‘Where’s that partner of yours? I need to talk to you both’. We’re expecting some kind of grand advice about our match, but he goes: ‘Are you two watching my match tonight?’ We’re young guys, so we’re telling him, of course, we’re watching his match, we watch him every night.

“And he goes: ‘Yeah, quit with this’ and then explains to us the situation and what he’d heard, that Billy and Road Dogg were going to jump into the ring and beat him up.

“He goes: ‘I want you guys at the curtain, and I want you watching my whole match. The minute you see those guys, you hit that f***ing ring, and you proceed to start kicking their f***ing ass.’

“This was very serious. He was very adamant, and we know this is coming from the very top. So Lance and I told Hunter, ‘of course’.”

Thankfully, Gunn and Road Dogg never showed up.

As it was with everyone else not named Chyna, Triple H reconciled with The New Age Outlaws, who came to Hunter’s aid, as did Waltman and HBK, in his match with Sting at WrestleMania 31.

As mentioned, D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

