ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Nuggets' changes at guard creates more opportunity for Bones Hyland

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zc8q_0hGvmRgy00
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets‘ decision to part with Monte Morris and Will Barton in the trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope creates a larger opportunity for second-year guard Bones Hyland, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Hyland made an immediate impact with Denver, averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 69 games and earning a second-team spot on the All-Rookie Team. His strong first season gave the front office confidence to make the deal with Washington.

“I knew what the move was,” Hyland said. “They were already contacting me before and letting me know what was happening. After the moves even happened, the coaches called me, players called me, like, ‘Time to just go out there and be Bizzy. It’s a big opportunity for you.’ And they tell me every day, like, ‘You’re going to have a big role, big opportunity, a lot more minutes, just to just go out there and be yourself.’”

There’s more from the Northwest Division:

  • Patrick Beverley, who was shipped from the Timberwolves to the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade, disagrees with anyone who believes he was disrespected in Minnesota. Many observers were surprised to see the veteran guard moved after he helped to install a culture of toughness that enabled the Wolves to reach the playoffs, but Beverley is at peace with his time in Minnesota. “It took me five months to make $13MM,” said Beverley, who got that amount on a one-year extension in February. “Y’all can say they did me wrong. I say they did me right.” (Video link from Pro City Hoops).
  • Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla seemed like an unusual choice to be among the finalists for the Jazz head coaching job, but he told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe that it’s how Utah CEO Danny Ainge operates. Mazzulla didn’t have a role on the front of Boston’s bench before being promoted this summer, but Ainge sees potential in him. “It was definitely surprising, but I think because Danny is Danny and a creative guy in how he thinks outside the box, that made it less surprising,” Mazzulla said. “Not many people think the way he does.”
  • Travis Roach of The Oklahoman warns that the Thunder’s desire to build a new arena doesn’t come with guaranteed economic benefits.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Nets to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center

The Nets are expected to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center next season, as relayed by NetsDaily. Head coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons’ unique ability to play and defend multiple positions when the 2021-22 campaign ended. “I think he plays both [point guard and center],” Nash said. “He’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Pistons a potential landing spot for Warriors' Draymond Green?

An Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes the Pistons are a team to watch if Draymond Green doesn’t sign an extension with the Warriors before become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023. Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, attended Michigan State and grew up rooting for the Pistons, who have long had interest in acquiring him, according to the executive.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant

The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Utah State
Denver, CO
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period

The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Singer
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Will Barton
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Hoops Rumors

How NBA players who declined options fared in free agency

Of the 19 NBA veterans who had player options on their contracts for the 2022-23 season, 13 picked up those options, choosing the security of the guaranteed money over the uncertainty of the open market. That leaves six players who turned down their options and became unrestricted free agents. Here’s...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'

Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Kings officially announce Mike Brown’s coaching staff

The Kings have finalized their coaching staff for Mike Brown‘s first season in Sacramento, according to a press release from the team. As previously reported, former Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez is joining the Kings as associate head coach after working with Brown on the Nigerian national team. Jay Triano, Doug Christie, Luke Loucks, and Leandro Barbosa will also be assistant coaches on Brown’s staff, as anticipated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Suns to sign Duane Washington Jr. to two-way deal

Free agent guard Duane Washington Jr. has agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points and 1.8 assists in 20.2 minutes for the Pacers as a rookie last season while appearing in 48 games, including seven starts. Washington went undrafted out of Ohio State.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Denver Nuggets#Monte Morris#The Denver Post#The Northwest Division
Hoops Rumors

Sixers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20M withheld from him as a result of his failure to play last season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Sixers maintained Simmons breached his contract...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Thunder officially sign veteran big man Mike Muscala

The Thunder have officially signed veteran big man Mike Muscala, the team announced in a press release today. Oklahoma City originally agreed to re-sign the 31-year-old in June and now has a full roster. Muscala, 6-foot-10, played 43 games with the Thunder last season. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Celtics star Jayson Tatum trying to 'stay in the moment'

Jayson Tatum spent much of his career hearing from critics who said he and Jaylen Brown could never be an effective combination, but he tells NBC Sports Boston that he and Brown never had any doubts. Responding to a question about how their legacy might look if they both spend their entire careers with the Celtics, Tatum said his focus is more immediate.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Hoops Rumors

NBA maximum salary projections for 2023-24

Although a number of big-money free agent contracts have been completed since the 2022-23 NBA league year, several of the most lucrative deals signed by players in ’22 have been contract extensions. And many of those extensions have been maximum-salary deals. Because those extensions won’t go into effect until...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks still cautious about dealing draft assets for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks and Jazz recently renewed trade talks regarding Donovan Mitchell, but New York remains cautious about parting with a huge number of future assets to acquire the All-Star guard, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. Multiple sources tell Berman that the Knicks recoiled from the original demands...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy