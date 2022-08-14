Read full article on original website
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
