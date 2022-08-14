MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 election has made a reasonable effort to find records from his office and is no longer in contempt of court, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington’s ruling ends his participation in a liberal watchdog group’s lawsuit seeking records from Michael Gableman’s investigation. Remington has been critical of Gableman for months and managed to get in a few parting shots, writing that the records Gableman turned over were hardly substantial and that his investigation turned up nothing. “If (Gableman’s office) did not create strategic records, then what did (the office) do with the resources given to it by the people of the state of Wisconsin?” Remington wrote. “There simply is nothing there.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman in June 2021 at taxpayer expense to investigate unfounded claims that Joe Biden somehow stole the election from former President Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and recounts have determined that Biden’s victory was legitimate.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO