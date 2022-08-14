Auburn wide receiver target sets commitment date

A key Auburn target is set to announce his commitment soon.

Khai Prean is a four-star athlete out of St. James, Lousiana and he will be announcing his commitment Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. He will be deciding between Auburn, LSU, Florida State, and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Prean is listed as an athlete and could play running back or receiver at college but Auburn is reportedly recruiting him to play wide receiver.

He is ranked as the No. 256 overall player and No. 16 athlete in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked the No. 15 player from Louisiana.

While it is always tough to beat LSU for Louisiana kids, Auburn has done a good job recruiting Louisiana under Bryan Harsin, last year they landed four-star corner Austin Ausberry and three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge. They already have a commitment from four-star edge Ashley Williams in the 2023 class.

Auburn currently has one wide receiver committed in four-star Karmello English and one running back in four-star Jeremiah Cobb. They are Auburn’s two highest-rated commits.

Gallery

Look: The best photo's from Auburn's Thursday practice

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!