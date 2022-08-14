ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 20, Denies Drinking After Being Booked For Alleged DUI

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: 007 / MEGA

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann denied she was drinking and driving after she was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Georgia on Saturday, August 13. The 20-year-old social media star was booked on 3 separate charges: misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol, according to records obtained by TMZ. In a statement given to HollywoodLife, Ariana’s lawyer, Justin Spizman, denied the charges.

Ariana Biermann (left) was reportedly arrested for a DUI in August 2022. (007 / MEGA)

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” the statement read. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, who is also 20, was arrested at the same time on alcohol-related charges and appears to have been in the car with Ariana, per TMZ. Hudson was also booked for DUI, plus furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. Both Ariana and Hudson were reportedly released on bond and now await their court dates.

Ariana has not spoken out publicly about the incident as this time. Her latest social media post was six days ago, which featured the micro-influencer in a dimly lit room posing in lingerie. She captioned the risqué snap, “I’m a beautiful mess.”

This is reportedly the first arrest for Ariana, who, at the age of six, began appearing alongside her mom Kim on The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008. Kim ended up leaving the storied Bravo franchise in 2012, but by that time, she had already been filming the spin-off Don’t Be Tardy For The Party, which focused on Kim and her large family, including Ariana, Kim’s eldest daughter Brielle, Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann, and Kim and Kroy’s four children: KJ, 11, Kash, 9, and twins Kaia and Kane, 8. Kroy adopted both Ariana and Brielle in 2013.

