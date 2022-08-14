ANY negotiation has to INCLUDE hundreds of trillions of dollars russia will need to give to the Ukraine for the entire reconstruction of all the destroyed lands,property, buildings niot cluding the loss of life.
If Putin admits to making a mistake, he is dead. About the only option for him to survive is to accomplish one major war goal. I would not be surprised to hear that he was suddenly and forcefully removed from office or developed a medical condition preventing him from continuing to serve in office.
Putin doesn't have the courage to admit he made a collosal mistake. His whole regime has been built on lies, propaganda,& paranoia
Comments / 24