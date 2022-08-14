ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
Muhammad
Salman Rushdie
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police Scotland#British American#Guardian#Shia#Iranian#Warner Bros
Scotland
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump FBI Protest in D.C. Is a Flop

A pro-Trump protest in front of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. headquarters flopped on Sunday with no one showing up at the event. After days of promotion within right-wing media, the far-right Falun Gong-backed Epoch Times reported Thursday that the event had been canceled, citing fears it might be co-opted. Chatter in pro-Trump forums had also speculated the event might be a “trap.” By Sunday afternoon, not a single protester had gathered, leaving a larger than usual group of FBI police officers to speak among themselves. Nevertheless, threats continue to be directed at the federal agency. On Friday night, ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler attempted to sic MAGA fans on the families of the FBI agents he believed to have searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “We have to have faces,” he said. “There are people ruining America, and they have names, and emails, and addresses.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

