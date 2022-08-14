ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop

– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Several Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Highway 101 [San Luis Obispo, CA]

Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Collision near West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. Investigators say that several vehicles were involved. However, the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear. Reports indicate that multiple...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man receives sentencing for long-term molestation of three children

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 45, sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years eight months, in state prison. – Pismo Beach resident Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 45, has been sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years, involving three separate victims occurring over a nine year period.
PISMO BEACH, CA
KGET

Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
TAFT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

