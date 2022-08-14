– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.

