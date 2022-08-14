Read full article on original website
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent Media
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holding DUI checkpoint Friday
Checkpoint will be held at undisclosed location within city of SLO. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo City limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of...
UCSB Police Lieutenant arrested for hit-and-run DUI crash in Solvang
A UC Santa Barbara Police Department lieutenant was confirmed to be the employee placed on administrative leave following a hit-and-run collision in Solvang where he was reported to be driving under the influence. The post UCSB Police Lieutenant arrested for hit-and-run DUI crash in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Elderly woman accidentally crashes car into Orcutt home, minor injuries reported
A 102-year-old woman accidentally crashed her car into her Santa Maria home on Tuesday afternoon but escaped with only minor injuries. The post Elderly woman accidentally crashes car into Orcutt home, minor injuries reported appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop
– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14
On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed
Three suspects in the attempted burglary of Tobacco Mart were arrested and two more are believed to be at-large.
Mischievous monkey makes 911 call to SLO County Sheriff’s Office
“After all monkey see, monkey do,” the Sheriff’s Office said after deputies responded to the location in Paso Robles.
Arrests made after burglary suspects flee, get stuck in Salinas Riverbed
Three people were arrested after police say they fled a burglary in Paso Robles early Monday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Highway 101 [San Luis Obispo, CA]
Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Collision near West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. Investigators say that several vehicles were involved. However, the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear. Reports indicate that multiple...
Man receives sentencing for long-term molestation of three children
Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 45, sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years eight months, in state prison. – Pismo Beach resident Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 45, has been sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years, involving three separate victims occurring over a nine year period.
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays
A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local man sentenced for child molestation conviction
A Pismo Beach man convicted of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 was sentenced Monday to more than 120 years to life in state prison.
calcoastnews.com
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer
Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
