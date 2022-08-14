Raleigh has announced its new lightweight Trace electric bike today, a super-light e-bike with a hidden motor and slimline design, weighing just 16.5kgs. This slender urban cycle is Raleigh’s lightest and one of its best electric bike models to date, with a 250W Ebikemotion X35 battery allowing for approximately 50 miles of riding on a single four-hour charge. All electrical assistance is hidden inside the frame using the Ebikemotion iWoc controller hidden at the top of the frame, just like other electric bike manufacturers like Ribble use.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO