Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Draymond Green praises young NBA stars Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

During an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Thursday, the Warriors forward was asked who should be the next NBA player to join the New Media. Green said that Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is made for it. “Anthony Edwards. Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell...
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Brown-Stephens comments on Minnesota WR room

Minnesota will be heading into Tanner Morgan’s last season at QB in 2022. However, Michael Brown-Stephens spoke about the future of the WR position per Kane Rob of the ‘Locked on Golden Gophers Show’. The Golden Gophers’ wideout spoke about a number of young receivers that he...
College Football News

Minnesota vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Minnesota (0-0), New Mexico State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
