ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Deon Jackson
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Sit Out Entire Preseason#The Indianapolis Star#Chris Lsb#The Buffalo Bills#The Detroit Lions#Texans
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Thriving In New Situations Early In 2022 Preseason

Success in the NFL is often dictated by situation. Players sometimes need a change of scenery for their careers to take off. Some players have already started thriving on their new teams after a busy offseason. They'll solidify their standing over the next two weeks as franchises have to make cuts down to their final 53-man roster.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Headline Top 5

A pair of high-profile quarterbacks are near the top of ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's early rankings for the 2023 NFL draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are ranked third and fourth, respectively, but defensive players primarily dominate the top five. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr....
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2022 Season

The NFL's training camp and preseason represent exciting times before we reach the regular season. It's been six months since we had fresh football to watch, so even exhibition games give euphoria. The downside is the inevitable roster cuts from almost 100 players down to the final 53. Every team...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Derwin James, Chargers Agree to 4-Year, $76.4M Contract as Top Paid Safety Ever

Derwin James will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers for the foreseeable future. He agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $19.1 million average salary is the highest ever for a safety. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the deal includes $42 million...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions to Derwin James' Record-Breaking Chargers Contract Extension

Derwin James became the highest-paid safety in NFL history by agreeing to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the financial details of the agreement. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the deal includes $42 million in guaranteed money, which is also a new record for the position.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy