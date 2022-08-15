ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 88 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near milepost 138 near Oak Brook around 1:15 a.m.

A man was wounded and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was wounded and was driven to a hospital before police arrived.

Another man and woman were inside the car and were injured in the crash after the shots were fired, police said.

ISP closed all eastbound lanes on I-88 near marker 138 following the shooting. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m., state police said.

According to police, there is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information is asked to contact ISP at 630-241-6800.

Comments / 88

Michael Tukes
3d ago

So if I fail to make payment on a missed toll, I get a ticket in the mail but if a murder occurs then the cameras are not working? Makes sense to me.

Reply(9)
56
Pretty boy Floyd
3d ago

This is WHY Illinois NEEDS TO GO "RED"!Bailey FOR Governor, he supports "The Second Amendment", and will take Illinois, The way of Texas, and Indiana... and give us our TRUE RIGHT to "carry"...

Reply(11)
44
Jeep Girl All American
3d ago

Some people are the reason that the rest of us can’t have nice things.

Reply
41
 

