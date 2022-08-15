I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 88 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near milepost 138 near Oak Brook around 1:15 a.m.

A man was wounded and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was wounded and was driven to a hospital before police arrived.

Another man and woman were inside the car and were injured in the crash after the shots were fired, police said.

ISP closed all eastbound lanes on I-88 near marker 138 following the shooting. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m., state police said.

According to police, there is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information is asked to contact ISP at 630-241-6800.