Missoula PaddleHeads stretch win streak to five games with road win over Boise Hawks

Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
montanasports.com
Back at wide receiver, Junior Bergen ready to build off of breakout freshman campaign for Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Last year, Junior Bergen came up big for the Montana Grizzlies after making the switch from wide receiver to running back as a true freshman. Now back at his natural position, Bergen is ready to build off of his breakout campaign. Coming out of Billings Senior High...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
Black Bear Spotted at UM: What We Think He Was Doing
In case you haven't heard, according to an FWP expert the "hip strip bear" is back in Missoula, and he was even spotted at the University of Montana. I've decided to name him "Barry." Aren't I creative? Anyway, here's what we suspect Barry was up to on his lil campus visit.
KULR8
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential. for heat...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
KULR8
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 093 FPUS55 KMSO 152037. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs in the 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95...
tornadopix.com
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
KULR8
ID Boise ID Zone Forecast
————— 754 FPUS55 KBOI 162034. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night,. ...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES wEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then patchy smoke. after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 98.
New wildfire burning near Hot Springs
A wildfire that is currently over 800 acres in size is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
montanarightnow.com
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
KULR8
Missoula Mayor John Engen passes away
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
