wrbl.com
In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA
The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
WLTX.com
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
Columbus Police investigating after dead individual found at Macon Road hotel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road. The individual’s […]
WTVM
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
Piedmont Columbus Regional hosting hiring fair, has over 150 open nursing positions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calling all job seekers with medical backgrounds — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon host a hiring fair for positions at its Midtown campus, Northside campus and the John B. Amos Cancer Center, according to a Piedmont press release. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to […]
Pivot Fund boosts media companies run by people of color
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on The Pivot Fund: an effort to combat disinformation and connect underserved communities throughout Georgia. It’s rare these days to learn of news organizations expanding — and that’s especially true of small media companies that primarily serve Black and Hispanic communities. But...
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
State-of-the-art emergency response & command on wheels is part of Russell County
State-of-the-art emergency response & command on wheels is part of Russell County
WTVM
Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
WTVM
Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board meeting revealed the name of William Henry Spencer High School’s auditorium. It will be named after Mr. WIlliam R. Flewellen, who attended the school. Muscogee County officials say Flewellen impacted students, teachers and parents at the school with selfless acts...
Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City
UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, the house was vacant, and there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are […]
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of house fire on 17th Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on 17th Avenue. According to officials, the fire originated on a stovetop on the 2600 block of 17th Avenue. No injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing man
UPDATE 8/16/2022 7:30 p.m.: Columbus Police say that Jacob Pavlakos has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public help locating a missing Columbus man. Jacob Pavlakos, 23, was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware, located at 7390 Blackmon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia, around […]
