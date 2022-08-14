ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Revolutionary Report

Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA

The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
COLUMBUS, GA
WLTX.com

Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA
#Wrbl
WTVM

Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, the house was vacant, and there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing man

UPDATE 8/16/2022 7:30 p.m.: Columbus Police say that Jacob Pavlakos has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public help locating a missing Columbus man. Jacob Pavlakos, 23, was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware, located at 7390 Blackmon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia, around […]
COLUMBUS, GA

