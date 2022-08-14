The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO