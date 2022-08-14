Read full article on original website
COVID numbers show more deaths, less hospitalizations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky fell over the past seven days, according to the weekly report issued Monday afternoon, but several other metrics, including deaths, saw an increase. A total of 14,409 new cases were reported to state public health officials...
Church experiences ‘spiritual Kodak moment’ in eastern Ky. mountains
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (KT) – Little Clifty Baptist Pastor Steve Hill said a connection from 25 years ago led his church and several members from New Horizon Baptist Church to flood-ravaged Fleming-Neon. The four-hour trip brought them blessings upon blessings, Hill said. “Twenty-five years ago, I was at Valley Creek...
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
