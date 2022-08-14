ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flyers’ Prospect Emil Andrae Is Standing Out At World Juniors

After the Christmastime rendition of the 2022 World Junior Championship was shut down after just four days due to COVID-19 issues, the remounted summer installment has successfully reached the quarterfinal phase. There have been no reports of positive COVID tests, and not a single game forfeit or postponement. This time,...
NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
The Hockey Writers

2022 WJC Day 8 Preview

After a day of rest, the 2022 World Junior Championship knockout rounds are set to begin. It’s win or go home at this quarterfinal stage, and everyone who advances from here will get at least a chance to play in a medal game. It’s a loaded day of action, the tournament’s busiest, with four games ready to go, so let’s hop to it.
NBC Sports

Melodie Daoust, Olympic MVP, not on Canada roster for world hockey championship

Mélodie Daoust, the MVP of the 2018 Olympics and 2021 World Championship, is not on Canada’s roster for the world women’s hockey championship that starts Aug. 25. Daoust, 30, was listed as invited but unable to attend a Hockey Canada selection camp, then wasn’t named to the 23-player roster announced Monday for worlds in Denmark.
Yardbarker

Watch: Canucks top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki records first multi-point game at WJC

It took a few games for Jonathan Lekkerimäki to find his footing at the Summer World Juniors, but he finished off group play in style. The Canucks’ 15th overall pick from July’s draft notched a pair of assists in Team Sweden’s final game of the round robin, a 4-2 victory over Team Germany. The win clinched second place in Group B for Lekkerimäki and the Swedes, who will face the Cinderella story Latvians in the quarterfinal.
CBS Sports

IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp

Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
CBS Denver

DU hockey head coach David Carle signs multi-year extension

Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension. Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship. "David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year. 
