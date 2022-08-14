Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Just a Father Free Online
Cast: Luca Argentero Diane Fleri Fabio Troiano Anna Foglietta Sara D'Amario. Carlo is a doctor that has recently lost his wife. Affected by the loss, he is supported by his family and friends, and, above all, for the love he feels towards his little daughter. And then, one day, he meets Camille.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook
There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
Netflix puts an entire Bay Area campus up for sublease amid turbulent year
The company lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 this year.
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Hulu, and More in August 2022
It's almost dragon time, folks! HBO's House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that's somehow highly anticipated and anxiously feared at the same time, will premiere Sunday, and while it's clearly the biggest release of the month (no offense, Hulu's spicy food dating show Hotties), it's not the only new movie or show to watch. With half of August to go, you can still look forward to Season 2 of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, FX on Hulu's The Patient, Netflix's fantasy series Lost Ollie, and Apple TV+'s dark comedy Bad Sisters. This summer is gonna last foreverrrrrrrr!
Netflix’s latest opinion-splitting blockbuster hits #1 in 69 countries
Netflix can always be relied on to deliver big budget, glossy blockbusters packed with star power and explosive action sequences, but unanimous acclaim is proving a lot harder to come by. The latest case in point is Day Shift, which has managed to score an explosive opening, while splitting opinion right down the middle yet again.
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
