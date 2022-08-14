Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online
Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo Free Online
Cast: Rob Schneider Eddie Griffin Jeroen Krabbé Til Schweiger Douglas Sills. Deuce Bigalow goes to Amsterdam after a little accident including two irritating kids and a bunch of aggressive dolphins. There he meets up with his old friend T.J. Hicks. But a mysterious killer starts killing some of Amsterdam's finest gigolos and T.J. is mistaken for the extremely gay murderer. Deuce must enter the gigolo industry again to find the real murderer and clear T.J.'s name.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Ninth Configuration Free Online
Cast: Stacy Keach Scott Wilson Ed Flanders Neville Brand George DiCenzo. Col. Vincent Kane is a military psychiatrist who takes charge of an army mental hospital situated in a secluded castle. Among Kane's many eccentric patients is Capt. Billy Cutshaw, a troubled astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. Although Kane's own grasp on sanity is questionable, he manages to engage Cutshaw in a series of thoughtful conversations about science and faith that deeply affect the lives of both men.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin Free Online
Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials. Filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles, California, in March 2016. Is Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin on Netflix?. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin is currently not on Netflix....
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Case Closed: Countdown to Heaven Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya Kappei Yamaguchi Ikue Otani. As a pair of towers in Tokyo are being prepared for their grand opening, there is a series of murders of people connected to the towers. Conan suspects that the mysterious Syndicate may also be involved. Is Case Closed:...
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit drama-comedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced. The streaming service made the announcement Thursday, though a release date for Season 3 has not been confirmed. Set in San Diego, Calif. in the 1980s, Physical stars Rose Byrne as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Winnetou 1: Apache Gold Free Online
Cast: Lex Barker Pierre Brice Mario Adorf Marie Versini Chris Howland. The construction of the Great Western Railroad creates heavy conflict between the railway company and neighboring Indian tribes. Worse, criminal gang leader Santer sets his eyes on a gold mine located on holy Indian land and influences the construction supervisor to re-rout the planned railroad straight through Apache land. Old Shatterhand, who works as a measurement technician, discovers the evil plan and searches contact with the Apaches in an effort to avert war.
epicstream.com
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook
There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
The Best Amazon Prime Original Movies in the Company’s History
Action blockbusters, comedies, musicals, and more – streaming platforms show movies in every category. And it’s not just a matter of acquiring other studio productions. Like other platforms, Amazon makes its own films, too. The company has invested heavily in original movies, sometimes released exclusively on Prime Video but sometimes also, more recently, in movie […]
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS・
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
epicstream.com
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface
Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
ZDNet
Samsung's $3,499 Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a sight to behold
When Samsung showed off its forthcoming monitor lineup at this past Consumer Electronics Show, one model loomed large (literally) over just about everything else announced. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark promised to replace multi-monitor setups with a single, ultra-flexible display that could do everything from producing multiple virtual monitors for productivity tasks to serving as a single, massively immersive display for gaming of any kind.
Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV wins big at the EISA awards
Sony’s next-gen Sony A95K 4K TV has taken home the big prize at this year’s EISA Home Theatre & Display awards. The flagship for the Sony 2022 TV range picked up the award for ‘Best Premium OLED TV’, beating off strong competition from Samsung's S95B QD-OLED TV which was named runner-up.
Comments / 0