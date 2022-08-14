ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online

Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
Where to Watch and Stream The Royal Tenenbaums Free Online

Cast: Gene Hackman Anjelica Huston Ben Stiller Gwyneth Paltrow Luke Wilson. Royal Tenenbaum and his wife Etheline had three children and then they separated. All three children are extraordinary --- all geniuses. Virtually all memory of the brilliance of the young Tenenbaums was subsequently erased by two decades of betrayal, failure, and disaster. Most of this was generally considered to be their father's fault. "The Royal Tenenbaums" is the story of the family's sudden, unexpected reunion one recent winter.
Where to Watch and Stream Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo Free Online

Cast: Rob Schneider Eddie Griffin Jeroen Krabbé Til Schweiger Douglas Sills. Deuce Bigalow goes to Amsterdam after a little accident including two irritating kids and a bunch of aggressive dolphins. There he meets up with his old friend T.J. Hicks. But a mysterious killer starts killing some of Amsterdam's finest gigolos and T.J. is mistaken for the extremely gay murderer. Deuce must enter the gigolo industry again to find the real murderer and clear T.J.'s name.
Where to Watch and Stream I'm in Love with a Church Girl Free Online

Cast: Ja Rule Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Stephen Baldwin Vincent Pastore Michael Madsen. Miles Montego has it all - cars, boats, good looks, mansion, money, women, but more importantly, he has a past. Is I'm in Love with a Church Girl on Netflix?. I'm in Love with a Church Girl is not...
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream Magical Mystery Tour Free Online

Cast: John Lennon Paul McCartney George Harrison Ringo Starr Vivian Stanshall. A typically Beatlesque film originally produced for television, this short film was intended to be an off-the-wall road movie with the Beatles and three dozen or so friends on a psychedelic bus. Is Magical Mystery Tour on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
Where to Watch and Stream The Man from Snowy River Free Online

Cast: Tom Burlinson Sigrid Thornton Terence Donovan Kirk Douglas Jack Thompson. Jim Craig has lived his first 18 years in the mountains of Australia on his father's farm. The death of his father forces him to go to the low lands to earn enough money to get the farm back on its feet.
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook

There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
Apple targets September 7 for launch of iPhone 14, three Apple Watch models and new iPads but firm may raise iPhone prices by 15 percent compared with previous model

Apple is aiming to hold its next launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line - as well as low-end and high-end iPads, and three new Apple Watch models - people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based tech giant is revamping its flagship product...
I Was Tired of Getting Distracted During the Workday, but This Simple Device Changed That

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Scouted Report: This simple little tool has completely changed the workday for me in a way that makes me sleep better at night.Nothing is quite as disappointing as getting to the end of the day and knowing I spent too much time on Instagram and got maybe half of my day’s tasks done. It’s something I constantly beat myself up about and part of the reason I have trouble sleeping at night. I struggled with getting tasks completed as I’d often just think of...
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
