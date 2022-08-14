In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO