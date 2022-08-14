ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MSNBC

A familiar problem: Trump struggles to hire a legal defense team

By any fair measure, Donald Trump is confronting a serious legal problem. The former president allegedly took highly classified national security secrets to his glorified country club — and refused to give them back. It ultimately led FBI agents to arrive at his door, as part of an apparent criminal investigation.
The Independent

Trump keeps trying to divert attention to Obama over ‘nuclear’ records scandal — here’s why that doesn’t add up

As the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence was unsealed by a Florida judge, the former president continued to propagate a conspiracy theory regarding his predecessor as a way of diverting attention.Unfortunately for Mr Trump, his efforts on Friday were swiftly and publicly debunked by the National Archives, which rejected his baseless accusation.In a Truth Social post that came as Attorney General Merrick Garland publicly addressed the Monday search of his Florida resort and home, Mr Trump questioned why the Justice Department was not investigating Barack Obama for presidential records that the Obama presidential library...
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)

Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Axios

House GOP intensify scrutiny of DOJ, FBI following Trump search

House Republicans on Monday continued their steady stream of demands for information from the Justice Department and FBI in the wake of the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last week. Why it matters: The deluge of letters and preservation requests signals that scrutinizing the conduct of the DOJ...
The Independent

Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her primary defeat

Donald Trump lost no time in going after Liz Cheney on Tuesday after news networks made the official call that she would lose her 2022 primary and by extension her seat in Congress.Mr Trump fired off a statement on his Truth Social platform, quipping that he believed that Ms Cheney would be “happier” in the “depths of political oblivion”.“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” he wrote.More follows...
CBS News

Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
ValueWalk

Releasing Search Affidavit Will Not Solve Problems

Releasing Search Affidavit Will Not Solve Problems; Prosecutorial Bias Would Remain, As Would Questionable Decisions. WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 15, 2022) -While many are calling for the release of the affidavit which was submitted to support the search warrant for Donald Trump‘s residence in the hope that it would show whether or not the search – and possibly the tactics related to the search – were lawful, it will in no way solve the problem of having a clearly biased prosecutor, nor whether the warrant and the search tactics, even if legally supported by the affidavit, would have been employed by a prosecutor who did not have a clear conflict of interest, argues public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
CBS News

CBS News

