MSNBC
Why it matters that the FBI seized a key House Republican’s phone
It’s not every day when FBI agents approach a sitting member of Congress as part of an apparent law enforcement operation. It’s even more unusual when those FBI agents go so far as to take the lawmaker’s phone. With this in mind, the fact that this appears...
Only 2 House Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump May Return to D.C.
Four GOP incumbents lost their primaries to Trump-endorsed candidates, while another four chose not to run for reelection.
Rand Paul Calls for Espionage Act Repeal as Trump Fumes Over FBI Search
The Republican senator said Saturday that the federal law has been "abused from the beginning to jail dissenters."
MSNBC
A familiar problem: Trump struggles to hire a legal defense team
By any fair measure, Donald Trump is confronting a serious legal problem. The former president allegedly took highly classified national security secrets to his glorified country club — and refused to give them back. It ultimately led FBI agents to arrive at his door, as part of an apparent criminal investigation.
Trump keeps trying to divert attention to Obama over ‘nuclear’ records scandal — here’s why that doesn’t add up
As the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence was unsealed by a Florida judge, the former president continued to propagate a conspiracy theory regarding his predecessor as a way of diverting attention.Unfortunately for Mr Trump, his efforts on Friday were swiftly and publicly debunked by the National Archives, which rejected his baseless accusation.In a Truth Social post that came as Attorney General Merrick Garland publicly addressed the Monday search of his Florida resort and home, Mr Trump questioned why the Justice Department was not investigating Barack Obama for presidential records that the Obama presidential library...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure
"There are plenty of us up there who fight and work together," Sen. Lindsey Graham said, noting bipartisan accomplishments on guns and infrastructure.
Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election conduct
Rudy Giuliani is appearing Wednesday before a grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of the conduct of former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters following the 2020 election. Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney in 2020, is a target of the Fulton County probe examining whether the former...
POLITICO
Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations
FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Eye Opener: Rep. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming Republican primary
Rep. Liz Cheney loses the Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. Also, President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
House GOP intensify scrutiny of DOJ, FBI following Trump search
House Republicans on Monday continued their steady stream of demands for information from the Justice Department and FBI in the wake of the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last week. Why it matters: The deluge of letters and preservation requests signals that scrutinizing the conduct of the DOJ...
Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her primary defeat
Donald Trump lost no time in going after Liz Cheney on Tuesday after news networks made the official call that she would lose her 2022 primary and by extension her seat in Congress.Mr Trump fired off a statement on his Truth Social platform, quipping that he believed that Ms Cheney would be “happier” in the “depths of political oblivion”.“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” he wrote.More follows...
Pence Calls on Republicans to Stop Assailing the FBI
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called on Republicans to stop attacking the nation’s top law enforcement agencies over the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.
Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
ValueWalk
Releasing Search Affidavit Will Not Solve Problems
Releasing Search Affidavit Will Not Solve Problems; Prosecutorial Bias Would Remain, As Would Questionable Decisions. WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 15, 2022) -While many are calling for the release of the affidavit which was submitted to support the search warrant for Donald Trump‘s residence in the hope that it would show whether or not the search – and possibly the tactics related to the search – were lawful, it will in no way solve the problem of having a clearly biased prosecutor, nor whether the warrant and the search tactics, even if legally supported by the affidavit, would have been employed by a prosecutor who did not have a clear conflict of interest, argues public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
