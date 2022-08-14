ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Denise Dowse of `Beverly Hills, 90210' Fame Dead at 64

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Family and colleagues are mourning Denise Dowse Sunday after the actress, who portrayed vice principal Yvonne Teasley on the 1990s TV show "Beverly Hills, 90210," died at the age of 64.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Dowse's sister, Tracey Dowse, wrote Saturday on Instagram. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."

Tracey Dowse revealed earlier this month that her sister was hospitalized with meningitis and was in a coma. Further details about her death were not immediately available.

"This is insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills, 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," actor Ian Ziering -- who played Steve Sanders on the popular Fox show -- posted on Instagram.

"Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key."

Although known for her work on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Dowse was a prolific actress whose roles also included Ray Charles' manager in the 2004 film "Ray," a character based on a real-life principal in 2005's "Coach Carter," therapist Rhonda Pine on HBO's "Insecure," and multiple appearances on CBS' "The Guardian" and "Criminal Minds."

Other TV credits include "Grey's Anatomy," "The X-Files," "Bones," "House," "Monk," "Law & Order," "Gilmore Girls," "Charmed," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Nip/Tuck," "Moesha," "ER," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Seinfeld" and "Full House."

She also had numerous directing credits on stage and directed "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," which opened the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles in April.

Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Denise Dowse Dies: ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ Fans React To the Star’s Passing

Fans are offering their reactions on social media after news hit the world that actress Denise Dowse of Beverly Hills: 90210 is dead. Dowse died after falling into a coma from a “virulent” strain of meningitis. She was 64 years old. But the actress did leave behind a full resume of work that included a lot of TV roles. Besides playing Mrs. Teasley on the Fox drama, she also provided her voice for a Nickelodeon show, too. Let’s see what the fans are saying on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
