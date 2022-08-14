Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.

COLFAX, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO