Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area. Once...
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
LC Valley active shooter training moves to another location
Something that first responders too often see in active shooter situations is people who are wounded inside end up dying because they're not removed quickly enough to get help. And that's what our local first responders are practicing. Today's active shooter training took place at the Regence Blue Shield of...
Church of Christ burglarized in Lewiston
The Church of Christ burglary happened around 2:30 in the morning on Saturday. And Minister Joel Solliday told me this is the second time in about a month that their shed has been broken into. A search is underway for these two. Evan Wienholz and Sheila Meshell for the burglary...
Driver Escapes Injury After car Erupts Into Flames West of Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A driver escaped injury when his car caught on fire Sunday just west of Clarkston in Whitman County. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters responded to the Subaru on fire about 3 miles west of the Port of Wilma on Wawawai Road at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Grangeville Man Killed, Juvenile Passenger Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash on Highway 12
KOOSKIA - Late in the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Idaho State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 near milepost 119 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old male from Grangeville was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 12 along with a juvenile passenger. Police say that it appears the motorcycle crossed the center line and left the roadway off the left shoulder before sideswiping a tree and then striking another tree.
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze That Destroyed Colfax Home
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Why the irrigation water at Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District has a stench
LEWISTON, ID — If you’re in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District you may have noticed your irrigation water has a smell to it recently. KLEW News reached out to LOID Manager Barney Metz for some answers. He says this is an annual occurrence and explains why. “That just...
UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning
According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Mayor of Wallowa declares state of emergency due to extensive storm damage
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Eastern Oregon experienced a powerful hail storm Thursday afternoon that left a lot of damage in Wallowa County. The hail coming down was large and heavy, and smashed up the siding of Alyssa Werst Daggett's house in Wallowa. "It was just hitting the side of...
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
Here's a chance to upgrade your skills for in-demand jobs
This week, the Idaho Department of Labor will host a Skilled Trade Career Event, designed to help job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential, officials announced Monday. The event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor Lewiston office, 1158 Idaho St.,...
