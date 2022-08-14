ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fm radio shut down.

I have just seen an article saying that FM will not be shut down for another 10 years at least, I thought it was earlier than that, but they have delayed it again. The article is a couple of years old, but I am glad it has been delayed, DAB is still awful.
BBC regions opting out

At 7pm on monday night for a local programme in their area,a very idea,although I have not seen anything mentioned before. There have been an increasing number of regional variations on BBC One recently. I noticed last Thursday the northern regions broadcast a repeat of Yorkshire Firefighters instead of the Tom Daley documentary that was shown elsewhere. There were some variations on Friday night too.
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes

ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
Claim that BBC News will effectively close next year.

Last month we were told that a new channel would be created put of a merger between BBC News & BBC World. However, there are claims here that BBC News will be closed and a simulcast of BBC World shown instead. Any UK news provided will simply be achieved by switching to simulcasts from BBC1 & BBC2 when their News is being shown.
EE - Do you want BBC to make Box-Set Permanent?

With today being the final box-set for this summer, do you want BBC to make the iPlayer 4-Episodes EastEnders Box-Sets on Monday 6am permanent going forward and explain your opinion?. Gotta admit I do prefer binging the episodes when I get the chance asap in the week. This week definitely...
Radio 2 "Music All The Way" 1984-5

Does anyone remember this show? I was at primary school aged about 11 and I used to be able to catch the end of it - it used to be my favourite. On mid to late weekday afternoons. Was it a studio band or records?. Then it went off the...
Will The UK Ever Get This Cleaver Feature On DAB?

During the uplift that's just been going on I've been using a Pure radio which is the only radio I have that's able to get this cleaver feature which UK radio stations don't do. Let me explain. If you hold an information button down it takes you to a teletext type of screen where you can view the album cover with the song that's playing along with the radio station logo too. The set up was how NDS had done it with their stations in Germany as not only did it show that but another image of the weather forecast there. Besides them other national broadcasting companies that have cottoned onto this idea include NRK, NPO and some French stations. However like over here Denmark haven't done it with their DAB stations just yet. Will any British radio stations ever get this?
Red Rose - BBC Three/iPlayer

Has anyone watched the new BBC Three teen thriller that was put up on iPlayer today? It's called Red Rose, and it's about a group of teenagers in Bolton who are invited to download a mysterious app called Red Rose. I just watched the first three episodes and it's sooo...
Allan Blackburn: Renowned TV and radio antiques expert dies

The "much loved" writer, broadcaster and antiques expert Allan Blackburn has died at the age of 75. Blackburn was the founder and owner of Lancaster's GB Antiques and appeared on TV shows such as the BBC's Antiques Road Trip and Quest's Salvage Hunters. He regularly appeared on air with BBC...
My Bush TV is on the blink! Literally! Advice please!

Hi. There’s some very knowledgeable people on here who I am hoping can advise on this and may have experienced the same issue. I’ve got a Bush LCD 32 inch, not sure of the model, but it’s certainly not a smart TV as it’s roughly 13 years old.
Sky + BT Sport end of contract advice

My Sky and BT Sport (brought through Sky) subscription is coming up to its end soon. I know the done thing is to call them and say you want to cancel or something to get money off. I'm currently paying £59 a month. I'm wondering what they may offer,...
New Channel 4 HD regions

Anyone know what time these will launch on the 31st please? And will my box have to update overnight in the early hours of the 31st so it can update the EPG to include Channel 4 HD at 104, E4 Extra at 138 and Channel 4 at 804?. As far...
Will there be an ITV Super Soap week this year

As we know Emmerdale is doing a storm for their 50th anniversary celebrations, but do we know if Corrie has anything in the pipeline for October? Or will it just be normal in Corrie with characters doing their everyday lives?. Posts: 4,462. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 22:57 #2.
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
US series indentification

Been bugging me for a while, as I can't place it. So I watch Sky Witness quite a bit and they use little snippets of shows during the advert breaks. This one has a man walking down a corridor with his entourage in his wake. He's given a dossier, he glances at it and raises an eyebrow. they are then march around a corner into an office of a woman, she is handed the dossier, he looks at him,,,,and that where it ends.
Darius Campbell has died

Just had an alert on my phone from Sky News saying that the former Pop Idol contestant has been found dead at the age of 41. RIP. Shocked to hear this, one of the few characters I remember from pop idol. Posts: 44,161. Forum Member. ✭. 16/08/22 - 16:03 #3. R.I.P...
