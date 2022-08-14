In August, most big-fish NHL free agents have signed with a new team or re-upped with their former. Names such as Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, P.K. Subban and Paul Stastny still find themselves on the free-agent market, and most teams may be setting focus on fitting players like them into their rosters. However, there are a multitude of more under-the-radar players up for grabs that the Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving could take a look at. The team is still short of forward depth and offence after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, who combined for a whopping 219 points last season. Of course, the newly-acquired Jonathan Huberdeau will help with that, and players such as Andrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli are more than capable of moving up in the lineup.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO