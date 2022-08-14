Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Related
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant honored in hometown, and will James Dolan sell the team?
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was honored today in his hometown of Summerside, Prince Edward Island. The rink at Credit Union Place opened in 2007 and will now be named the Gerard “Turk” Gallant Arena. With two ice surfaces, kids in the community will learn how to play hockey and chase after their dreams as Gallant did in Summerside.
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
markerzone.com
FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB
Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
A young MLB fan had a priceless reaction to dropping his hot dog at Tigers-White Sox game
There are few things in life that are better than sitting outside at a Major League Baseball game and enjoying a nice hot dog. Throw some mustard on there, maybe some onions, sit back, and enjoy a nice snack while watching baseball. It’s the little things in life, folks!
markerzone.com
SEATTLE GOALTENDER DROPS INSANE SET OF KRAKEN-INSPIRED PADS
Magnus Hellberg signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Seattle Kraken this summer and is expected to suit up for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022-23 as Seattle's 4th or 5th goalie on their depth chart. Behind Phillip Grubauer, Chris Driedger and Martin Jones, Hellberg has a ways to go before cracking the Kraken's lineup, but that didn't stop him from going all-out on a fresh set of pads inspired by the club's likeness:
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
markerzone.com
COULD BLASTY BE MAKING A REAPPEARANCE NEXT SEASON?
While there are mixed feelings among the Calgary Flames fanbase about the Blasty uniforms, it appears that they may be making another comeback for the 2022-23 season. In a Facebook post, a black Blasty jersey, similar to the 2020-21 Reverse Retro one, was made available for sale for $180. But there are a few differences between the two that indicate that this may be Calgary's third jersey for the 2022-23 season.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
markerzone.com
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JACK JOHNSON SIGNED TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT
Per a report by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports-Chicago, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson is signing a one-year contract worth $950,000:. Few garner the objective, league-wide support that Jack Johnson does. After his family stole millions from him, Johnson has the sympathy and support of just about every hockey fan following the NHL. Having faced the ultimate betrayal, the veteran defender has earned another chance to earn NHL money, even if it is a minimal amount by league standards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
SENATORS STILL HAVE PLENTY OF INTEREST IN JAKOB CHYCHRUN
According to NHL reporter Brent Wallace, the Ottawa Senators remain interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. Chychrun, despite struggling during the 2021-22 season, is one of the brighter young defensemen in the entire NHL. Due to the Coyotes looking to build for the future, however, they have been taking calls on him for a year's time now, but have yet to have their asking price met. According to Wallace, that asking price is two first-round picks and a high-end prospect. To make things work money wise, the Coyotes would also reportedly be open to taking on Nikita Zaitsev's contract as well.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames Still Have Free Agent Talent Available
In August, most big-fish NHL free agents have signed with a new team or re-upped with their former. Names such as Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, P.K. Subban and Paul Stastny still find themselves on the free-agent market, and most teams may be setting focus on fitting players like them into their rosters. However, there are a multitude of more under-the-radar players up for grabs that the Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving could take a look at. The team is still short of forward depth and offence after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, who combined for a whopping 219 points last season. Of course, the newly-acquired Jonathan Huberdeau will help with that, and players such as Andrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli are more than capable of moving up in the lineup.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT GETS SPECIAL HONOUR IN HIS HOMETOWN
Gerard Gallant is a well-known and, by most accounts, well-liked NHL coach. As popular as he may be in the NHL, he's an absolute legend in his home province of Price Edward Island, especially in his hometown of Summerside. As such, "Turk", as he's known to just about everyone, was given a special honour Tuesday in the town he grew up in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Tristan Jarry Will Determine Penguins Success in 2022-23
The Pittsburgh Penguins head into the 2022-23 season with high hopes and an aging core group of players. Health will undoubtedly play a factor in whether or not the team will clinch their 17th straight postseason appearance. A more pivotal factor will be the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry. There...
markerzone.com
TOP PROSPECT MARCO ROSSI FULLY AWARE HE NEEDS TO EARN HIS SPOT ON MINNESOTA'S OPENING-NIGHT ROSTER
After a strong 2021-22 campaign in the American Hockey League, Minnesota Wild top prospect Marco Rossi will look to make the jump to the NHL on a full-time basis this coming season after appearing in two games for them last year. "(General manager) Billy Guerin just told me : be...
markerzone.com
FREE AGENT FORWARD TYLER MOTTE GARNERING INTEREST FROM SEVERAL TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
The NHL's free agency period has been opened for just over a month now and several notable names remain available for teams around the league. One of those names still available is 27-year-old forward Tyler Motte, who was traded at the deadline in March from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers.
Yardbarker
Islanders to Announce Signing of Nazem Kadri This Week
According to hockey insider and long-time media hockey icon John Shannon, Nazem Kadri should be signing with the New York Islanders soon. Shannon is reporting that he’s hearing a deal is close and while he couldn’t confirm when it would be announced, it sounds like everyone is simply waiting for the other shoe to drop which is potentially the movement of some money off the Islanders’ roster. Something could be announced in the next few days.
Comments / 0