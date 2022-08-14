Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
ComicBook
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Concedes Fans Likely Won't Go Back And Watch One Of His Biggest Moments
Drew McIntyre made WWE history back in 2020, but he believes it's unlikely fans will roll back the footage any time soon. McInytre was the latest guest on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet as he prepares himself for his WWE Undisputed Championship match at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff. There's a lot of buzz surrounding McIntyre's match, which will be headlining the biggest WWE event the United Kingdom has seen since SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
