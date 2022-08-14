Read full article on original website
Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m. Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30...
Single-A California League Glance
Inland Empire at San Jose, 4 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota Team Stax
Team Totals.252.322389851898319412141501375940241357. Team Totals60554.01115115221020.0928490454139341959.
