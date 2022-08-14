ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Titusville Herald

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
BALTIMORE, MD
Titusville Herald

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m. Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Marietta, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Titusville Herald

Single-A California League Glance

Inland Empire at San Jose, 4 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Titusville Herald

Minnesota Team Stax

Team Totals.252.322389851898319412141501375940241357. Team Totals60554.01115115221020.0928490454139341959.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy