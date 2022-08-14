ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

ValleyCentral

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model […]
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
KTRE

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
easttexasradio.com

A Father Accidentally Kills Son

A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim’s father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

District Attorney Recovers $18K in Church's Stolen Money

Parker County District Attorney managed to recover $18K in stolen church money.Karl Fredrickson/Unsplash. Over $18,000 has been returned to a Parker County church after a past employee had embezzled funds. NBC DFW reports that Janet Walker was a former secretary at the church and was previously convicted on June 14, of embezzling money from the nonprofit organization.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX

