Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds
A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model […]
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI, Homeland Security warned about increase in threats toward law enforcement
FORT WORTH, Texas — Federal authorities are warning law enforcement officials and the public about the possibility of domestic terrorist acts across the United States. It all stems from the federal investigation focusing on a residence of former President Donald Trump. "I applaud them for putting out the bulletin,"...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
Landlord seeking eviction charged after false 911 call
A Fort Worth man is charged with making a false report to induce an unnecessary emergency response in an incident last January.
KRGV
False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers
"False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
A Father Accidentally Kills Son
A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim’s father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
District Attorney Recovers $18K in Church's Stolen Money
Parker County District Attorney managed to recover $18K in stolen church money.Karl Fredrickson/Unsplash. Over $18,000 has been returned to a Parker County church after a past employee had embezzled funds. NBC DFW reports that Janet Walker was a former secretary at the church and was previously convicted on June 14, of embezzling money from the nonprofit organization.
Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16). The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
Comments / 0