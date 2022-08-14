ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Frankland Bridge#Gandy Bridge#Signage#I 275#Fdot
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man

UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy