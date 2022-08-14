Read full article on original website
2 major roads to close overnight in St. Pete
If you're an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.
New I-75 interchange to ease traffic woes for drivers in Pasco County
A new interchange is under construction in Wesley Chapel and aims to alleviate traffic issues in the area.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
Southbound US-19 To Close Tonight In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Southbound US 19 will be closed at Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue tonight, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16 – weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead work as part of the
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge to close Monday night
The Florida Department of Transportation will close all southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15th to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th.
Osprey hit-and-run driver busted after fleeing to repair shop in Tampa: FHP
Troopers said the driver fled the scene before the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen
All southbound travel lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg are back open after they were closed Monday night at 11 p.m. for construction work.
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked trailer in Sarasota, troopers say
Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead.
Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man
UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Clearwater Police investigating shooting at motel on Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are investigating reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound. The call for service came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1814 Gulf to Bay Blvd. One victim was transported as a trauma alert to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Warren calls sentencing in deadly Bayshore crash ‘excessively harsh’
He was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. Today, we learned what the former Hillsborough State attorney thought about the sentence for Cameron Herrin.
