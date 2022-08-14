ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Roster Cuts

NFL teams have until tomorrow to trim their rosters down to 85 players, so the Kansas City Chiefs decided to get a head start with some of their cuts today. But there was one notable cut among the four they released. On Monday, the Chiefs announced the release of wide...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Topeka, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Shane Buechele
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans Cut Former Nebraska Football Star Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially waived defensive tackle Damion Daniels. Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his final season with the Cornhuskers. Not only was Daniels a team captain at Nebraska in 2021, he earned...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy