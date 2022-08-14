The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Edward Q. Butters Who Died in the Line of Duty 93 Years Ago Today

Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman David R. Brown Who Died in the Line of Duty 39 Years Ago Today
Patrolman David Brown suffered a fatal heart attack on August 14, 1983, in Dorchester shortly after a short pursuit of a vehicle that was speeding on Columbia Road near Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting inside the police vehicle he suffered a seizure while checking the vehicle registration and driver's license....
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, 27, was struck on I-290 westbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mustapha had been hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck...
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
BPD Community Alert – Do you recognize any of these juveniles on bikes wanted in connection for an assault + battery in South End.
It was pandemonium on Tuesday afternoon in the South End when a pack of juveniles on bicycles in the South End allegedly attacked a man who was driving in his car. According to NBC10 Boston, there is video footage of almost 40 kids on bikes surrounding a car on Tremont Street.
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
NECN
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
bpdnews.com
Swearing in Ceremony for Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox
At 10:00 AM, on August 15, 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu will swear in Michael A. Cox as the 44th Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. Due to site limitations, the event will not be public. The ceremony can be viewed via live stream on www.boston.gov. The members of the Boston...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Andrew B. Cuneo
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Officer Andrew B. Cuneo who was shot and killed in the line of duty 101 years ago today. Officer Cuneo, who was the first Italian-born Boston Police Officer killed in the line of duty, was fatally wounded while confronting an armed gunman on Hanover Street in the North End. The suspect had just stolen a .38 caliber revolver from a local store and when Officer Cuneo approached, the suspect opened fire.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
liveboston617.org
Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning
On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody in Connection to Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury Following Investigation Conducted by District B-2 Detectives
At about 12:13 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force located and arrested Devon Hamilton,22, of Dorchester, in the area of 6 Brook Avenue in Roxbury. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting of an adult male victim that occurred at about 11:51 PM on Saturday August 13, 2022, in the area of 77 Burrell Street in Roxbury.
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
