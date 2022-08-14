ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Custody in Connection to Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury Following Investigation Conducted by District B-2 Detectives

At about 12:13 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force located and arrested Devon Hamilton,22, of Dorchester, in the area of 6 Brook Avenue in Roxbury. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting of an adult male victim that occurred at about 11:51 PM on Saturday August 13, 2022, in the area of 77 Burrell Street in Roxbury.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery

BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
District B-3 Officers Arrest Male on Firearm Charges

At about 12:11 AM on August 15, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester) made an onsite firearm arrest of Jhesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lawrence, in the area of 208 Harvard St, Dorchester. Officers received a radio call for a person with a gun in a park on Talbot Avenue....
