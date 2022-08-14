Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW's First All-Electric M-Car Prototype Is This Sick Quad-Motor, Widebody i4
Approximately two years ago, we reported a rumor that BMW intended to develop a full M version of its all-new, all-electric BMW i4 sedan, and now the company itself has all but confirmed such a car is already in development with news of a new four-motor prototype. Unlike the current BMW M-tuned i4 M50 (which falls under BMW's mid-level M Performance banner), this new i4 is aiming for a performance level to actually rival, or even eclipse the gas-powered BMW M3 and M4.
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Price Starts At $39,785, And It’s On Sale Now
Information about the new 2023 Kia Sportage has been dribbling out all year. The model for the US market broke cover in February, with pricing for every variant but the PHEV arriving by April. Kia has finally released more Sportage PHEV info, announcing that the plug-in hybrid is on sale for $38,490 without the $1,295 destination charge. Adding it brings the starting price to $39,785.
Autoweek.com
GMC Canyon Focuses on Luxury, Off-Road Performance for 2023
GMC updates the Canyon for 2023 with increased off-road performance and upgraded interior quality and safety technology across four trim levels: Elevation, AT4, Denali, and AT4X. Off-road features include a standard lift of two or three inches depending on trim, terrain, and off-road drive modes, 32 or 33-inch off-road specific...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
Tesla's 'full self-driving' feature may have finally met its match
"Full self-driving," the controversially named driver-assist feature from Tesla, may have finally met its match.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Explains F-150 Lightning Price Hikes
Only two months after starting customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford has bumped pricing on its all-electric pickup truck by as much as $8,500, depending on the trim level. When it made the announcement last week, Ford cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the main...
MotorTrend Magazine
Super Cobra Jet Mustang Mach 1 Rescued From Storage
Finley Ledbetter stood in the center of his "Blue Oval Car Barn" in Mineral Wells, Texas, surrounded by a showroom of 1971 Mustangs, all high-performance models. "These are just my cars. I don't sell them. I don't trade them. I've sold three cars in 40 years," he states matter-of-factly. With such a singular focus on one year model, it's no wonder he was the guy to track down an incredible barn find, a 1971 Super Cobra Jet Mach 1, hidden in a salvage yard in Missouri.
Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger
Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mazda 3 Ditches Its Entry-Level Engine, Gains More Power and Better MPG
After a year with our long-term Mazda 3, we determined is was just about good enough to make you reconsider that Volvo or Audi you've been eyeing, which is a testament to the quality materials and enjoyable drive the 3 offers. The updates for the 2023 Mazda 3 are relatively minimal, but cover the entire range with price increases, an improvement in efficiency, and a new base trim level.
CAR AND DRIVER
Best Hybrid Vehicles of 2022
With more and more mainstream models offering hybrid powertrains, consumers have a lot of options to choose from. The best hybrids and plug-in hybrids don't just provide better fuel economy than gas-only models, some even have significant performance benefits. (Those ready to transition away from gas entirely ought to take a look at our list of the best EVs for 2022.) We know because we test hundreds of new cars and trucks each year. Sure, there are still hybrids that prioritize fuel efficiency over performance, but the days of all hybrids being synonymous with lesser dynamic performance capabilities are no more. These are our picks for the best hybrids for 2022.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Top Speed
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition
The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
MotorTrend Magazine
Direct Connection Offers Carbon-Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger Body
As part of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event held at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, August 15-17, 2022, Dodge has announced that the Direct Connection performance parts portfolio is expanding, with the addition of licensed carbon-fiber body parts from SpeedKore, and carbon-fiber 1970 Dodge Charger bodies from Finale Speed, with Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner bodies to come in the future.
