WDW News Today
New Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that we know Magic Key passes will be able to be renewed, it’s time to celebrate at the Disneyland Resort with a new popcorn bucket!. Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The...
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
WDW News Today
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade,’ Orange Bird, Disney Parks Food and More MagicBand+ Options Arrive on shopDisney
Which design would you like to wear? Share your thoughts in the comments!. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
WDW News Today
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s showtime at Walt Disney World, as the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Loungefly backpack for Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room has arrived!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack – $85.00...
WDW News Today
Funko POP! Releasing Walt Disney’s Plane and Pilot Mickey Vinyl Figure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse is ready for takeoff on Walt Disney’s plane in a new Funko POP! coming to the 2022 D23 Expo. Funko announced the pop debuting for the expo. The POP! depicts Mickey in a pilot’s...
WDW News Today
K-Pop Music Video Director Apologizes for Plagiarizing Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Logo
While there are innumerable fans of both Tokyo Disney Resort and the popular K-Pop girls group Girls Generation, these two worlds collided in an unexpected way this week after the director for the group’s latest music video was forced to issue an apology for plagiarizing from the popular resort.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Up as Kona Cafe Undergoes Refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
As scheduled, Kona Cafe is currently under refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with construction walls already up around the restaurant. The walls span the length of the restaurant, with dark curtains hung overhead. In keeping with the theme of the resort, some of the walls feature an orange...
WDW News Today
Dapper Dans Now Wearing Autumn Outfits at the Magic Kingdom
As summer gives way to fall at the Magic Kingdom, the Dapper Dans are getting in on the changing seasons with new autumnal outfits!. We saw the iconic barbershop quartet performing on Main Street, U.S.A., and sporting the new look. The stripes on their vests are dark red, gold, and...
WDW News Today
An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish
Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
WDW News Today
2023 Walt Disney World Calendar by Photographer Matthew Cooper Now On Sale with Pre-Order Discount
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love gorgeous Disney landscapes, then we have a special discounted surprise for you! You can plan your next Disney Parks trip using the 2023 calendar by photographer Matthew Cooper. Matthew Cooper has assembled his 2023...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/14/22 (New Spooky T-Shirt, Halloween Treats, Limited Edition Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from Main Street, U.S.A. We are back in Magic Kingdom today to see if we can find any new Halloween merchandise or treats. We are also planning on stopping at a few resorts today to see if we can find anything new. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Archival Walt & Roy Footage to Properly Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th
Last night’s fireworks testing at the Magic Kingdom revealed a preview of new additions to Disney Enchantment in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Thanks to Twitter user @wheels_518, we can share photos of archival footage of Walt and Roy Disney projected onto Cinderella Castle. The...
WDW News Today
New Figment Necklace Arrives at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For nearly four decades, Figment has represented the spirit of EPCOT and enchanted generations of guests. Now, this beloved dragon is featured on a new necklace available at Walt Disney World. Figment Necklace – $24.99. The...
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today in Walt Disney World. Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress — $128. The top half of the dress...
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This Funko Pop! duo featuring Mickey Mouse and José, from Enchanted Tiki Room, is available to order on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! — $29.99. This set is exclusive...
