wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
wegotthiscovered.com
First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU
As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety. Some fans are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all
DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
wegotthiscovered.com
To the shock of nobody, ‘She-Hulk’ is already being review-bombed
Proving once again why we can’t have nice things, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already being review-bombed by the general public, despite the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has not yet been made available for mass consumption, and the embargo for critics only lifted a couple of hours ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
wegotthiscovered.com
Speculation intensifies after Giancarlo Esposito reveals he turned down ‘Loki’ in hopes of an MCU movie role
Esteemed character actor and perennial onscreen villain Giancarlo Esposito has been gathering plenty of headlines among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after admitting he’d held talks with Kevin Feige’s outfit, with plenty of potential roles being floated online. While the Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian alum...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans praise ‘Black Adam’ costumes, with one exception
For general audiences, the big draw with Black Adam is having Dwayne Johnson back on the big screen doing his thing, but for DC diehards, the movie’s appeal lies in seeing so many underserved comic book characters finally get their dues in the DCEU. The Rock’s anti-hero will be joined in his first cinematic outing by the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cylcone (Quintessa Swindell).
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Idris Elba fighting a lion won’t be enough to see ‘Beast’ top the box office
A ruthless, man-eating lion won’t be Idris Elba‘s toughest opponent this weekend. The reputable actor is set to spearhead Beast, the wild thriller serving as the latest of Universal’s summer slate. While it’s got all the tools to tackle the box office, it faces stiff competition from a high-profile import.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star is ready to ruffle feathers in the Marvel ‘boys’ club’
Jennifer Walters is coming to smash sexism in the MCU. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally introduces Bruce Banner’s similarly afflicted cousin into live-action, and in doing so she’ll be challenging the “boy’s club” atmosphere that’s arguably built up in the franchise over the past 14 years. At least, that’s according to Shulkie herself, Tatiana Maslany.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Stamos explains why he was so eager to play Iron Man
John Stamos revealed that fatherly love informed his role of Iron Man in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. In an interview with Collider, the Full House alum stated that, since he viewed his own father (Bill Stamos) as his superhero, he used him as a model for the newest on-screen iteration of Tony Stark. However, that came after he tried to do an impression of the MCU’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., and the producers nixed it:
wegotthiscovered.com
Franchise fanatics rattle off the one-and-done movies that deserved sequels
The methodology for creating a franchise is incredibly simple on paper; movie makes money, movie leaves door open for further stories, further stories subsequently get told in additional installments. That’s basically the way it’s gone for decades, but fans have been sharing the one-and-done titles that they desperately wished had...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel celebrates the era of ‘She-Hulk,’ one day ahead of show’s release
One day ahead of the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is celebrating the era of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular green-tinted hero. “Tomorrow, the #SheHulk era begins!” the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios wrote while sharing a promotional video for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise
Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
