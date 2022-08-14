ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATCH LIVE: UT Football Coach Josh Heupel speaks after the second scrimmage

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMgzH_0hGvNZvh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The University of Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel speaks after the second scrimmage and the upcoming practices that will help the players for the season. He also highlighted the players and how they performed during the scrimmage.

“You don’t take anything for granted for year two,” Heupel said.

According to Heupel, the scrimmage showed him what everyone needed to do offensively. He’s hoping that the team will benefit from the training camps as the season starts.

Heupel expressed the positives of the scrimmage like the plays being cleaner with the alignment, assignment, eyes of keys, and players being lined up and ready to go on the defensive side.

Heupel says Bru McCoy did some good plays during the scrimmage. The player was mentioned to be good with the ball while executing plays.

He added that Walker Merrill is a much better football player than he was last year.

The UT coach also emphasized on Joe Milton’s decision-making skills like taking better care of the ball.

The linebacker group is deeper with the addition of Juwan Mitchell. Mitchell was one of the players that were hurt most of the year along with Elijah Simmons. Simmons’ injuries were not reported as long-term.

As far as starting for the UT football season, Heupel believes that he will need Jeremiah Crawford and Gerald Mincey no matter who is the starter for this year.

There is no current update on Bru McCoy who transferred from the University of Southern California to UT to play for the team.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated.

